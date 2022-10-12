Agencies to present evidence of 25% IGR remmitance – NASS

The National Assembly yesterday said government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, must present evidence of 25 per cent Internally Generated Revenue remmitance as a precondition for accessing the 2023 budget. Sen. Bima Enagi, the Vice- Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture, said this yesterday in Lagos, that most agencies in the sector were not making the 25 per cent remmitance to government as stipulated by law. She said: “Basically in the area of revenue generation, most of the agencies are not remitting what they should remit.”

