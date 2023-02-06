Agency empowers 50 Kebbi herdsmen with 100 cows

The National Agency for the Great Green Wall Transforming Nigeria Dryland has distributed 100 cows to the 50 Fulani herdsmen in Kebbi State. Presenting the cows to the beneficiaries yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, the Director General of the agency Dr. Yusfu Bukar said that the aim of the programme was to empower the herdsmen.

He added that the agency embarked on this gesture to diversify the herders’ means and for them to also avoid any farmer-herder crisis in the communities. Bukar, represented by the acting Director in charge of Rural Development and Extension Service Ahmed Bagudo, said the beneficiaries were trained in rearing techniques. “We trained both women and youth in beef production cattle fattening and rearing techniques in four local government areas of the state,” he said. The representative of the Commissioner for Forestry and Environmental Aminu Kangiwa thanked the agency for empowering the people to become self-employed

