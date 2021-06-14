News

Agency holds public hearing on Peju Ugboma’s death

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

The Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission will today hold a public hearing in furtherance of its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a chef, Mrs. Peju Ugboma, after a surgery at a private hospital in Lagos.

A statement signed by the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Babatunde Irukera, indicated that the public hearing billed to hold at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry Conference and Exhibition Centre is pursuant to its mandate and powers under Sections 17(e), 18(4), 32 and 33 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

The statement added that the Commission had on May 10, 2021, commenced an investigation to determine whether any violation(s) of applicable consumer/patient protection standards under prevailing laws occurred during the tragic incident.

“In addition to operatives of the Commission, a broad based team (Panel) has been empaneled to more professionally, completely and transparently conduct the investigation. The Rule of Law Office in the Presidency (Office of the Vice President), Federal Ministry of Health, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), Lagos State Health Facility Monitoring & Accreditation Agency (HEFMAA), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and the Commission are represented on the Panel.

“Pursuant to Section 33(2) of the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Act, the hearings in this investigation will be conducted publicly and is open to the public. Although, the Commission welcomes contributory participation, the public is invited to understand and be guided that this hearing is not primarily a fault-finding inquiry; and is not a professional disciplinary process. It is entirely about consumer protection and addressing statutory obligations of service providers to consumers,” the statement reads.

The late Peju Ugboma was admitted at Premier Specialist Medical Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, on April 21, 2021. On Friday April 23, 2021 she underwent an elective surgical procedure. After the procedure, there were complications that caused her condition to deteriorate. Her clinical condition progressed downward from fair to unstable and ultimately poor.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Africa secures 400m more COVID-19 vaccine doses

Posted on Author Reporter

  The African Union (AU) has secured another 400 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a regional health leader said on Thursday, in a push to immunize 60% of the continent’s population over three years. As richer nations race ahead with mass immunisation campaigns, Africa is scrambling to obtain supplies for its 1.3 billion […]
News

Glo delights subscribers with “Berekete” tariff plan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  In its bid to continually empower its subscribers with affordable and innovative telecommunications products and services, Globacom has launched a new pre-paid tariff plan, ‘Berekete, which gives opportunity to its subscribers to get more airtime for both data and calls.   Under the new plan, subscribers stand to enjoy different benefits including N600 welcome […]
News

Osinbajo, Fayemi, Fayose others eulogise Olumilua as ex-Ondo gov is buried

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, former Governors Segun Oni and Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, and former Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, among other personalities yesterday eulogised the late former Ondo State governor, Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua, who was described as a leader who valued self respect. Other dignitaries at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica