Agency holds public hearing on Peju Ugboma’s death

The Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission will today hold a public hearing in furtherance of its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a chef, Mrs. Peju Ugboma, after a surgery at a private hospital in Lagos.

A statement signed by the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Babatunde Irukera, indicated that the public hearing billed to hold at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry Conference and Exhibition Centre is pursuant to its mandate and powers under Sections 17(e), 18(4), 32 and 33 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

The statement added that the Commission had on May 10, 2021, commenced an investigation to determine whether any violation(s) of applicable consumer/patient protection standards under prevailing laws occurred during the tragic incident.

“In addition to operatives of the Commission, a broad based team (Panel) has been empaneled to more professionally, completely and transparently conduct the investigation. The Rule of Law Office in the Presidency (Office of the Vice President), Federal Ministry of Health, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), Lagos State Health Facility Monitoring & Accreditation Agency (HEFMAA), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and the Commission are represented on the Panel.

“Pursuant to Section 33(2) of the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Act, the hearings in this investigation will be conducted publicly and is open to the public. Although, the Commission welcomes contributory participation, the public is invited to understand and be guided that this hearing is not primarily a fault-finding inquiry; and is not a professional disciplinary process. It is entirely about consumer protection and addressing statutory obligations of service providers to consumers,” the statement reads.

The late Peju Ugboma was admitted at Premier Specialist Medical Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, on April 21, 2021. On Friday April 23, 2021 she underwent an elective surgical procedure. After the procedure, there were complications that caused her condition to deteriorate. Her clinical condition progressed downward from fair to unstable and ultimately poor.

Like this: Like Loading...