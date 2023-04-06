Agency hosts fashion show to promote creativity, entrepreneurship

A modelling agency, HOK Model Management, has presented a fashion show in Benin City, Edo State capital, aimed at boosting youth creativity and awareness about fashion. The Observer reports that event, which featured fashion show, entrepreneurship summit, empowerment, and trade fair, was also used as an avenue to give publicity to entrepreneurs and their handiworks, including designers, make-up artistes, etc. Themed: ‘The Fashion Junkie; Trick or Trade 2.0’, the show held at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub with sponsorships and endorsements from 25 sponsors including Edojobs, Edo Creative Hub, Travelwell. ng, among others.

The fashion show was attended by some elites and celebrities and saw over 50 models displaying various designs of outfit and their stage productivities, with comedian Ushbebe as guest artiste. The talk show had facilitators including Chinwe Nwokoye, CEO, Koye’s Gourmet Kitchen; Mrs Jennifer Edosomwan, CEO, Jenny’s Glow; Bezaleel Oseosa Dennis, CEO Assetar; Mrs Violet Obiokoro, Managing Director, Edojobs, and Emmanuel Isimoya of Wellspring University, Benin City, speak on the theme ‘From Ideas to Launch’. For the trade fair, various items were on display, such as clothes, shoes, jewellery, desserts and parfaits, snacks, food and drinks, providing attendees who so desired with some refreshments. The event was attended by some senior secondary school students in Benin City following the permission granted by the state Ministry of Education for the students to be invited.

Among the schools that attended were Ogbe Senior Secondary School with five students, Idia College with 25 students, and Emotan College with 11 students. For the students, the show served as an avenue to orientate and enlighten them about creativity and fashion and to also enable them to realize how they can bring out the talents in them.

A student from Ogbe Secondary School who spoke with The Nigerian Observer said she previously thought modelling compulsorily involved wearing revealing clothes but the fashion show had opened her eyes. “I was able to learn that creativity can be used to build anything in fashion and from what I saw and learnt today, I can still choose to go into the fashion world or be a model without exposing my body,” the student said. Mrs. Onoseleaga Ogechukwu, a teacher from Idia College, said she was really happy to attend the event with her students because it would make the young students realize learning and knowledge were not limited to the four walls of the classroom.

