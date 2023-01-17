Agency scores FCET, Umunze high in ‘Integrity Compliance’

The Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, Anambra State, has been rated high by the anti-graft agency, Independence Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), in its year 2022 evaluation exercise of Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The college was scored 77.38 per cent by the Commission, which commended the institution for the structures and processes put in place to promote efficiency in its delivery system. In a letter signed by the Director, System Study and Review Department, Abbia Udofia on behalf of the ICPC Chairman, the Commission expressed satisfaction over the performance of the college.

The letter, titled: “Deployment of Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard (EICS) and ACTU Effectiveness Index (AEI) in Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies 2022,” and dated December 12, 2022, however, encouraged the College to maintain the standard to ensure consistency in her ratings on the EICS and service delivery, while improving on other identified areas.

The letter reads in part: “Sequel to the deployment, scoring and ratings of assessed Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), your organisation had a score of 77.8 per cent, which connotes substantial compliance on the Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard (EICS) and a very effective status in the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit Effectiveness Index (AEI), based on evidential submissions made by your organisation.”

The Commission further charged the college to put in place an effective disciplinary, sanction and reward system for staff working in the institution. Expressing delight over the ICPC’s scorecard, the Provost, Dr. Theresa Okoli, said her administration set up structures that encouraged due process and transparency in the day-today running of the college.

According to her, her administration inaugurated and empowered the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) as an effective monitoring mechanism in the college. The Provost, therefore, thanked members of the College ACTU for their diligence, dutifulness and thoroughness in the discharge of their official duties, even as she assured them of the management’s support to carry out their work.

“This monitoring mechanism provided an effective check for financial leakages, encouraged transparency, improved service delivery and reprimand or sanction for erring staff. It is on record that our college has zero tolerance for corruption. I am glad that these efforts are yielding the desired results,” Okoli said.

The Provost said her administration introduced a reward system, where outstanding members of staff were identified and rewarded for their honesty and special service rendered to the college. “When I assumed office as Provost, I made staff welfare my priority. We will continue to do our best to enhance capacity building among staff and ensure the growth and development of our college” she added.

