Education

Agency scores FCET, Umunze high in ‘Integrity Compliance’

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

The Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, Anambra State, has been rated high by the anti-graft agency, Independence Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), in its year 2022 evaluation exercise of Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The college was scored 77.38 per cent by the Commission, which commended the institution for the structures and processes put in place to promote efficiency in its delivery system. In a letter signed by the Director, System Study and Review Department, Abbia Udofia on behalf of the ICPC Chairman, the Commission expressed satisfaction over the performance of the college.

The letter, titled: “Deployment of Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard (EICS) and ACTU Effectiveness Index (AEI) in Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies 2022,” and dated December 12, 2022, however, encouraged the College to maintain the standard to ensure consistency in her ratings on the EICS and service delivery, while improving on other identified areas.

The letter reads in part: “Sequel to the deployment, scoring and ratings of assessed Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), your organisation had a score of 77.8 per cent, which connotes substantial compliance on the Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard (EICS) and a very effective status in the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit Effectiveness Index (AEI), based on evidential submissions made by your organisation.”

 

The Commission further charged the college to put in place an effective disciplinary, sanction and reward system for staff working in the institution. Expressing delight over the ICPC’s scorecard, the Provost, Dr. Theresa Okoli, said her administration set up structures that encouraged due process and transparency in the day-today running of the college.

According to her, her administration inaugurated and empowered the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) as an effective monitoring mechanism in the college. The Provost, therefore, thanked members of the College ACTU for their diligence, dutifulness and thoroughness in the discharge of their official duties, even as she assured them of the management’s support to carry out their work.

“This monitoring mechanism provided an effective check for financial leakages, encouraged transparency, improved service delivery and reprimand or sanction for erring staff. It is on record that our college has zero tolerance for corruption. I am glad that these efforts are yielding the desired results,” Okoli said.

The Provost said her administration introduced a reward system, where outstanding members of staff were identified and rewarded for their honesty and special service rendered to the college. “When I assumed office as Provost, I made staff welfare my priority. We will continue to do our best to enhance capacity building among staff and ensure the growth and development of our college” she added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

NYSC partners NHIS on corps members’ health care

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Again, the Director- General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has reiterated the commitment of NYSC to effective healthcare services for corps members during their service year.   This was as he commended the inclusion of corps members in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), describing it as another laudable […]
Education

VC tasks varsities on cutting-edge research

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo

The Vice-Chancellor of Bowen University in Iwo, Osun State, Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, has advocated stronger collaboration among public and private universities in the country in order to achieve success in research.   He noted that the best way to get a good result in research is to encourage those that have ideas to work together […]
Education

Rain, technical glitches as 1.7m candidates commence 2022 UTME

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) commenced nationwide on Friday, amidst some challenges including technical glitches, disruption of power and in some locations, a heavy down pour which hindered some candidates from accessing their examination centres on time. The examination, which had over 1.7 million registered candidates for this year, is conducted by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica