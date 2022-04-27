Agent: Arsenal can sign Osimhen if…

Andrea D’Amico, the agent of Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, has said English Premier League side Arsenal can land his client if the Gunners can fork out a whopping 150 million euros for the forward. Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester United are some of the clubs who are jostling to land the player following stellar performances for Napoli this term. Speaking about a potential transfer, his agent said: “If a very important offer arrives, he goes away. But this is true for every player who plays in Italy. “At the moment, I have no requests from the Premier (League), but it is early; it is a situation that remains evolving.

England remains a toptier market. When I speak of an important and indispensable offer for Osimhen, I mean offers of 150 million.” While a 150 million euros transfer fee is no worry for big spenders like Newcastle and Manchester United, it could put off Arsenal, especially if the Gunners fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...