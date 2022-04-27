Sports

Agent: Arsenal can sign Osimhen if…

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Andrea D’Amico, the agent of Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, has said English Premier League side Arsenal can land his client if the Gunners can fork out a whopping 150 million euros for the forward. Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester United are some of the clubs who are jostling to land the player following stellar performances for Napoli this term. Speaking about a potential transfer, his agent said: “If a very important offer arrives, he goes away. But this is true for every player who plays in Italy. “At the moment, I have no requests from the Premier (League), but it is early; it is a situation that remains evolving.

England remains a toptier market. When I speak of an important and indispensable offer for Osimhen, I mean offers of 150 million.” While a 150 million euros transfer fee is no worry for big spenders like Newcastle and Manchester United, it could put off Arsenal, especially if the Gunners fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Dare orders out illegal occupants of MKO Abiola Stadium facilities

Posted on Author v

M inister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, has ordered all illegal occupants of the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, to immediately vacate the facilities so as to allow proper rehabilitation to commence. Dare, who stated this during the facilities tour of the stadium on Saturday, gave all the occupants till July 15, to relocate […]
Sports

JUST IN: Kenyan wins Lagos Marathon

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kenya’s Emmanuel Nabei has won the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon with a time of 2hrs 15 secs. Details later…   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days…     CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS. […]
Sports

Djokovic admits ‘errors’ in urgent fight to avoid deportation

Posted on Author Reporter

  Novak Djokovic on Wednesday admitted “errors” in his travel papers and in his behaviour after a claimed coronavirus infection as he battled to stay in Australia and fight for a record 21st Grand Slam. The world No 1 said his team had offered fresh information to the Australian government, which is pondering whether to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica