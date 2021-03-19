Metro & Crime

Agent loses leg to Customs gunshot over imported car

A clearing agent has lost one of his legs to a gunshot by the operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s Federal Operations Units (FOU) and Comptroller General Strike Force. The incident occurred at the Mile 2 axis of the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway on Wednesday when the service’s antismuggling units and Customs Comptroller General Squad attempted to apprehend a 2019 model Toyota Corolla cleared at Tin Can Island Port.

It was learnt that the vehicle was duly cleared and exited the Port and Trminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) after payment of customs duty and all other taxes. A witness said trouble started when Customs officials wanted to stop the vehicle for another round of check and extortion, leading to gunshots when street urchins wanted to snatch the Customs operatives’ guns.

The witness explained that a person was shot in the leg and was taken to hospital where the leg was amputated yesterday. He said: “When they were told that the leg of the victim had been amputated, his colleagues went to PTML terminals, paralysed business activities and chased all Customs officers out of their offices. The Vice President of the Association of Nigeria Customs Licensed Agents (ANLCA), Dr. Kayode Farinto, has reported the case to Customs Headquarters in Abuja to avoid further clash.

