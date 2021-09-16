Agents close down terminal over demurrage on vehicles

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) yesterday shut down the roll-on roll-off of the Five-Star Logistics Terminal, Tin Can Island Port, Lagos, over alleged payment of high demurrage on vehicles. The Chairman of the ANLCA Tin-Can chapter, Alhaji Muhammed Mojeed, listed some of the challenges faced by importers and customs agents to include the collection of high demurrage on vehicles which have not been discharged on-board a vessel.

Mojeed said cargoes were being delayed at the terminal due to a lack of space in one of its affiliate bonded terminals- Classic Bonded Terminal, Ojo. Also, the Taskforce Chairman of ANLCA at the port, Alhaji Rilwan Amuni, said inadequate security at the terminal had led to pilfering and vandalisation of imported vehicles. He listed other challenges as a lack of adequate handling equipment and epileptic Customs servers which lead to payment of demurrage. The chairman said the terminal would not be open for business if 50 per cent of the demurrage on cars trapped inside the terminal is not cut off. However, the General Manager of the terminal, Mr Wolfgang Schneider and Customer Care Officer, Mr Chucks Okereafor, promised to get back to the agents after consulting with management.

