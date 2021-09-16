News

Agents close down terminal over demurrage on vehicles

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) yesterday shut down the roll-on roll-off of the Five-Star Logistics Terminal, Tin Can Island Port, Lagos, over alleged payment of high demurrage on vehicles. The Chairman of the ANLCA Tin-Can chapter, Alhaji Muhammed Mojeed, listed some of the challenges faced by importers and customs agents to include the collection of high demurrage on vehicles which have not been discharged on-board a vessel.

Mojeed said cargoes were being delayed at the terminal due to a lack of space in one of its affiliate bonded terminals- Classic Bonded Terminal, Ojo. Also, the Taskforce Chairman of ANLCA at the port, Alhaji Rilwan Amuni, said inadequate security at the terminal had led to pilfering and vandalisation of imported vehicles. He listed other challenges as a lack of adequate handling equipment and epileptic Customs servers which lead to payment of demurrage. The chairman said the terminal would not be open for business if 50 per cent of the demurrage on cars trapped inside the terminal is not cut off. However, the General Manager of the terminal, Mr Wolfgang Schneider and Customer Care Officer, Mr Chucks Okereafor, promised to get back to the agents after consulting with management.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Real reasons presidential hopefuls are yet to declare ambitions

Posted on Author Felix Nwaneri

Barely 17 months to the 2023 presidential election, the unresolved issue of zoning between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is said to be the main reason why none of those nursing ambition to contest the poll has publicly declared interest.   The election is billed for February […]
Metro & Crime News

Egwu to dissolved PDP SWC: Don’t cause commotion in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Former Governor of Ebonyi State and senator representing Ebonyi North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sam Egwu, has warned the dissolved State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against causing commotion in the state.           The National Working Committee of the PDP had dissolved the State Working Committee […]
News Top Stories

PDP crisis: I’ve not resigned –Secondus

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has denied that he has resigned from office. A High Court in Calabar Cross River State, had issued interim order, suspending Secondus from office pending the determination of the case.   The National Chairman was absent at the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica