Agents commend Customs for bursting cabals in Apapa Port

Clearing agents in Apapa Port have commended the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Command, for curbing activities of cabals, who specialised in disruption of trade facilitation and cargo clearance in the facility.

 

They said the Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Yusuf Malanta, had brought sanity, peace and order to the port.

 

According to them, cargo delay, poor examination and false declaration, extortion and influx of prohibited items have been reduced drastically. The clearing agents stressed that if honest Customs officers in Apapa port could be replicated in other parts of the country, there would be a better Nigeria.

 

A clearing agent, Mr Patrick Ofodile, explained that the professional expertise brought into the command by the current enforcement officer, Deputy Comptroller Muhammed Yusuf, was responsible for the appreciable peace, law and oder in the port.

 

Also, Chief Bright Ekekwe noted that “the deputy comptroller’s style of operation was second to none, as it has blocked influx of substandard goods into the country and also ensure that there was no leakage in the aspect of generating revenue for the nation.”

 

He stressed that the emergence of Yusuf in the enforcement unit had made all the cabal go into exile, saying that officers were at alert for physical on the spot examination, most especially when there was information from the point of loading to the port.

 

Ekekwe added: “His punctually deserves accolades; he ensures there is no malpractice by enforcing the law to last letter. Moving around with his patrol team to ensure there are no lapses and that operators are complying.” He also applauded the Area Comptroller, whom he described as disciplined, informed and committed to duty.

 

