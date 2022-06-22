Agents decry high duty payment at border

Association of Nigeria Customs License Clearing Agents (ANLCA), Seme Border, kicked against double duties paid to the Benin Republic authorities and the Federal Government on cargoes clearance. The Chairman of the association at the border, Mr. Onyekachi Ojinma, said the duty collected at the border and multiple checkpoints had made importers to stop using the border, saying that they now prefer Apapa and Tin Can Island ports.

He noted that there were not less than 50 checkpoints between Agbara and Seme Border, erected by the security agencies to extort money from importers. The chairman stressed that it was cheaper for importers to use trucks to transit cargoes from the West African countries to Nigeria, saying that the containerisation policy had increased the price of transit cargoes from Benin, Ghana, Togo and other neigbouring countries. Ojinma said: “We are doing a double clearing of cargoes by paying duty at Cotonou Port and on getting to Nigeria, you will be required to pay the same duty, which is similar to the one being collected at Apapa Port.” At Cotonou Port, he explained that importers paid as high as N1.7 million for 20 feet containers and N2 million for 40 feet containers before they could transit to Seme Border, where they would pay another duties to the Federal Government. Ojinma stressed that double payment of duties had discouraged many importers from clearing their consignments through the land border.

The chairman noted: “Transit goods are still being asked to pay Cf9 million instead of 0.3 per cent transit. These goods are manufactured from the ECOWAS region, not in Cotonou, they are not supposed to open that cargo but the Cotonou government would collect duty. “A naira is equal to the Cefa now. After clearing cargoes with millions at Cotonou, on getting to Nigeria, you still have to pay millions to clear it again. At Lagos Port, it is not so. We are losing our importers.” Meanwhile, customs agents have said that their climnts, importers were losing N21.9 billion yearly at the nation’s seaports and borders to consistent network failures of the shipping firms, questionable invoices and other illegal payments. Other illegal payment issuance of Terminal Delivery Orders (TDO) as well as imposing charges on illegal transfer of containers against the wish of the consignees.

The former Senior Special Adviser on Media to the former national president of Association of Nigerian Licensed customs Agents (ANLCA), Joe Sanni, extorting money from importers, to which they lose a total of over N60 million on a daily basis was dubious. He said: “One does not see how raising of questionable invoices, container deposit refund, issuance of detention invoices, undue debiting of their clients, causing disaffection between them and their clients and transporters due to these impositions and unnecessary extortion of importers to the tune of over N150,000 before dropping empty containers.” He urged importers to form themselves into a group to challenge the shipping companies, terminal operators and other stakeholders constituting a drag in their businesses. Sanni said that it was no use allowing those who do not matter to be championing a course they know they could not actualise. He added: “The simple answer is the importer and their clearing agents. Of course, the longer such cargoes reside in the containers/ trucks in the ports, the more the demurrage/storages charges accrue to the shipping companies and terminal operators, which will still be paid at the end of the proposed strike. “The clearing agent and the freight forwarder will not be paid for cargo not delivered. Customs will still collect its revenue, just like other government agencies too.”

