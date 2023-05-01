Agents Kick As NAHCo, SAHCo Hike Cargo Charges By 100%

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Murtala Mohammed International Airport, has condemned the recent 100 per cent increase in the cost of cargo-handling by the two handling companies in the country, Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) and the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company NAHCO).

The two handling companies on April 24, commenced a new cargo handling regime with a 100 per cent increase, but this did not go down well with ANLCA members who downed tools for over four days to protest the hike.

The increment showed that general cargo/bank consignment charges per kilogram rose from N63. 30 to N130.6, the demurrage charge per kilogram also went up from N13 to N26, while reregistration was pegged at N15,000 from N4, 420, among others. Addressing journalists over their plights, the Vice Chairman of ANLCA-MMIA, Davies Ben Chukwunenye, who spoke on behalf of all agents across the country condemned the actions of the handling companies, describing it as insensitive.

Chukwuenye explained that in the second week of February 2023, the ground han – dlers sent a circular to the executive of ANLCA introducing an upward review of 300 per cent on their handling and other charges. He said: ““The previous increase has sent many agents out of business as they could not cope with the situation lamenting that this will further add to the plights of agents.