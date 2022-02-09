Agents launch indemnity to halt detention by Customs

Incessant arrest and prosecution of clearing agents by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over importation of illicit drugs, arms and ammunition, have pushed the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) to introduce indemnity form to its members.

The step is being taken in order to proctect genuine customs agent and freight forwarders. Its National Vice President, Dr. Kayode Farinto, noted that importation of offensive items, including psychotropic substances like tramadol, arms and ammunition, among others, was increasing in the ports.

He explained in Lagos that the first person to be arrested was the customs broker, who did the clearing of the consignment. Farinto stressed that the development had assumed a worrisome dimension, saying that the association had advised members at various fora to go extra mile to protect themselves and their agencies.

The vice president said that the association was ready to protect any freight forwarder, who issued indemnity to his customer and was not practically culpable. He advised genuine agents not to impersonate importer by putting their names on the consignment, saying such person would expose himself and not be protected.

Also, Farinto urged agents to notarise their indemnity forms, noting that any document notarised had become legal and acceptable document anywhere in the world. He said: “I have come out with an indemnity form; it is going to serve as indemnity between the agency which is the indemnitee and the importer who is the indemnifier that is giving you the job.

The indemnitee desires protection against any personal liability, claim suit, non declaration of actual content in the cargo or any false declaration.

“Note that your bill of lading with number (you state the number on the bill of lading) is said to contain your name and the content of the consignment as well as where any psychotropicy, illicit drugs or any offensive goods are found. We shall not be culpable. “The indemnitee wishes to minimise any hardship the indemnitee might suffer as a result of any personal liability claim.

The indemnitee is a member of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents and shall be protected by them.” Fairnto noted that where any other thing was found in that container on signing the indemnity, the agent would not be the first person to be punished.

According to him, many agents were suffering in silence and were being punished. He added: “I have it on record, even last two weeks where these agents, who are clearing a container were the first ones that were arrested.

But the moment you have this indemnity, all you need to do is to go extra mile and notarized it for it to become a public document or a legal document. When you notarized it, it is stamped, it is approved.

Then, if any offensive item is found in the consignment, you shall not be culpable. “I am talking about genuine agents and genuine freight forwarders. It has its purpose and we need to enumerate that. One, we are likely to migrate to authorised economic operators.

The moment your agency is being profiled on a daily or monthly or yearly basis and you are found to be wanting, customs may not allow you to migrate to the status of economic operator.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...