Age’s just mere number in true love – Uche Ogbodo

‘A great movie role brings out innermost emotions’

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, is one of the popular faces in the Nigerian movie industry from way back. With an acting career spanning two decades, it’s not surprising that she became a movie producer along the line. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the mother of two, who recently tied the knot in the traditional rites with her finance, Bobby Maris, speaks about her acting career, what makes a quality movie role and how to manage Urticaria illness which almost ruined her career and life

The positive reviews Nollywood latest movie ‘Shanty Town’ has been recieving is massive and people who know your acting skills know you would have done great if you were one of the cast, given your past action roles. Were you one of the actresses that missed being featured and what are your thoughts about the movie? Shanty Town is a really nice movie. It’s a different approach to Nollywood films. It was really entertaining and educative. It was really off the hook. I loved everything about the movie. I loved the action and the intensity of the movie. They did a really good job. I was not offered a role in ‘Shanty Town’. I don’t miss being a part of it. It would have been a good thing to be part of a movie of that calibre but it’s all good all the same. Roles come and roles go. I didn’t get to feature in it. I will get featured in some other big movies because I believe it will keep getting bigger from here on. It’s been a while you featured in movies. Which movies are you working on right now? Presently, I am not working on any movie at the moment. And it has not been long I featured in a movie. My last shoot was in December. Hopefully, I am going to do movies that will soon be out. So, I am still working. I have a family now that takes some of my time. I am trying to shuttle my time between movie set and family life. This last Christmas, you had your traditional marriage in a grand style. Even your hen’s party was talk of the social media. How did you feel about most of your friends not showing up? Most of my friends didn’t show up for my traditional marriage because I didn’t invite so many of them. And the ones I invited, felt they were already engaged because it was a short notice and could not come all the way down to the East. The few that came were just more like small gathering. I didn’t want to do something too elaborate. I just did something good enough for my mental health and for my husband. I was really happy with the turn up. Most of my family were there. It was a really happy time. You have been very outspoken about your husband. What attracted you to him? What attracted me to my husband is that he is a very good human being. He has a very good heart. He is strong willed and strong minded. He is not a push around person. He is someone that knows what he wants and goes for it. He is a real man. He is calm and calculated. He is not a troublemaker. He is my peace. I am fine with my husband. I love him so much. Many have attached age to love. Oh! He must be older to understand marriage and how to treat a woman. What would you say to this notion? I used to be among the many that attach age to love. I always used to say that I will never be with a man that I am older than. To me, back then, it seems so childish. I mean I felt like, how can a woman like me be with a man that is younger than me. I never tolerated that thought. The youngest I have dated back then was just two or three years older than me. Even at that, I used to think that the age gap is too small. I used to date people that are 10, 20 years older than I am but those older men never understood the kind of person I am. They either feel I am too modern or too youthful for them. I never understood this until I met my husband, who proved to me that age is nothing but number. Being with my husband, I don’t feel any age gap. I don’t remember we have some few years ago gap between us. I don’t feel like I am older than my husband. I feel he is my man and that is all that matters. At this stage in my life, I don’t think age should be anything. I believe that whatever works for one, he or she should do that which works for them. I no longer believe in that notion that you must marry someone way older than you because I am with someone who loves me and understands me and not in anyway make me feel like the grandma. We have seen you play movie roles where you held guns and was in the heat of the action. Are we going to see you in such roles now that you are married? I will definitely feature more in action movies. I love action movies. I love strength. I love to act roles that showcases a woman’s strength and charisma. I can still play those roles that require that I carry guns, be all that bad babe. I am looking forward to such movie roles. What about playing romantic roles? Do you think you can still play such movie roles or would husband have reservations about it? I believe I can play romantic roles without being physical ly intimate with anybody. I have never been the type to play a role that is too vulgar, or physically intimate. Even as a single girl. Now, I definitely choose roles that I play. I can still play romantic roles but without too much physical touch. I believe we can still depict love without being too physical or touching too much. What are the qualities of a good move role to you? I love movie roles that challenge you and brings out the best version of you. Roles that bring out the angel or the demon in you. I don’t like flat movie roles that cannot drag out the innermost emotions in you. My best movie roles are the ones that are extremely challenging. Those are some of the qualities of a good role. I play such emotionally wrenching roles, though it affects me psychological- ly but it always comes out to be a good job. Have you ever rejected a movie role and regretted it later? No, I have never regretted rejecting a movie role. If I don’t like the role and I reject it, I don’t think I will regret it later. You have spoken about your experience with the illness you had before giving birth to your daughter. What is your advice to anyone going through the same illness? The illness I had before is called Urticaria. It’s an extreme allergy. It’s not a deadly disease but it can affect one adversely. If you don’t know how to manage yourself, it can lead to so many other things. Urticaria is not something I will wish anyone because it really takes a lot from you. Your lifestyle changes, you find it hard to be comfortable around people. You are always breaking out in hives. It’s not an easy allergy. It’s not something I can explain completely in a seating. I wish anyone going through it, peace, because peace of mind helps to calm down the outbreak. When you have peace and you are happy, it calms down the outbreak. Emotions can drive the hives. When you are physically stressed, you break out in hives and the itching is terrible. It can be well managed. If not, it can lead to other problems. We have seen you become an influencer for beauty brands. Are you also thinking of becoming an entrepreneur? What business are you thinking of going into? I am already an entrepreneur. I have been an entrepreneur for years now. In 2011/ 2012, I opened my company, Crystal and Scarlett Movies. I am a movie producer. I run other businesses. I own a boutique. I own a cosmetics shop. I do different things. I am an influencer for other brands. I was born in a business minded family. My parents were all traders. So, I know business. I know buying and selling. Being an entrepreneur is a beautiful thing for me because it channels my energy into other things about life. It opens my eyes to other aspects of life that I want to conquer. And as a go getter that I am, I know I will achieve it all. I also want to be able to teach people about business.

