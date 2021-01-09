AGF asks Police to hand over Sowore’s trial

…as DPP takes over prosecution

* Judgement in bail application stalled, as Police refuse to bring defendants to court

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has asked the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command, to hand over trial of convener of #Revolution- Now convener, Omoyele Sowore, to the ministry for prosecution. Sowore was arrested on New Year’s Eve for leading a protest against bad governance in the country.

The Nigerian Police subsequently arraigned him alongside four other activists that were also arrested during the protest- Juwon Sanyaolu, Peter Williams, Damilare Adenola and Emmanuel Bulus- before an Abuja Chief Magistrate Court sitting at Wuse Zone 2.The defendants, who were arraigned on January 4, pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge that was preferred against them, even as Magistrate Mabel Segun- Bello ordered their remand at the Kuje Correctional Center. The charge against them bordered on criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and alleged attempt to incite public disturbance. Police alleged that the Defendants were arrested with placards that called for a violent revolution against President Muhammmadu Buhari.

However, the court, on January 5, transferred the Defendants from prison custody to the Force Criminal In-vestigation Department situated at Garki Area 10, Abuja. Their transfer came after Sowore, who was brought to the court in handcuffs, complained about degrading treatment he said they were subjected to at the Kuje Correctional Center. He told the court that the prison authorities denied them access to medical treatment, food and water. Following his complain, aside from changing their place of remand, the court, directed the Police, which is prosecuting the case, to provide the 3rd Defendant, Adenola, who is a law student of the University of Abuja, with internet facilities and writing materials, to enable him to prepare for his examination, even as it adjourned to rule on their bail application.

The Defendants had through their counsel, Marshal Abubakar, prayed the court to release them on bail, pending the determination of the case against them. Their application was however opposed by Police counsel, Adama Musa, who urged the court to allow them to remain in detention. Meanwhile, at the resumed trial yesterday, Police failed to produce the Defendants in court for ruling on their bail request. Owing to the situation, Magistrate Segun-Bello said she could not deliver the ruling in the absence of both the Defendants and the Prosecution.

It was however leant that the AGF had earlier directed Police to handover the case-file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), at the Federal Ministry of Justice. Confirming the development to journalists at the court premises, counsel to the Defendants, Marshal, said the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), had on the order of the AGF, retrieved the case-file from the FCT Police Command. Marshal alleged that there was confusion among the prosecuting team, saying, “This morning, we reached out to the authorities to bring the Defendants to court to listen to the terms and conditions upon which bail would be considered. “But we were informed and shown copies of documents from the office of the DIG requesting for the case file of Omoyele Sowore from the office of the Commissioner of Police, FCT, Abuja. “Now, we were told reliably that the office of the Commissioner of Police transferred the case-file to the office of the DIG yesterday. “In service, the moment you request for the case-file of a suspect and the case-file was officially transferred to you, it is assumed that you have taken over responsibility for that particular matter. “When I spoke to the CP this morning, the prosecutors and the IPO, they did inform me that the FCIID has taken over the matter officially. “So, on that basis, they said they don’t have a vehicle to convey Sowore and the other Defendants to court. “We took our time to reach out to the authorities of the FCIID. We asked them that since they have taken over this case-file, how the Defendants would be brought to court to listen to their bail application.

Like this: Like Loading...