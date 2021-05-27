News Top Stories

AGF backtracks, says Ibori loot not yet with Delta State

The £4.2 million James Ibori loot has not yet been returned to Delta State as widely reported by the media, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation clarified on Wednesday. Stating this postion in a statement entitled: ” RE: £4.2 m Ibori loot: putting the record straight”, issued by AGF’s Director ( information) Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, it stated that, contrary widely circulated media report on the £4.2m Ibori loot, the money is still being awaited. “The issue of the £4.2m Ibori Loot has not been properly resolved.

The money is still being awaited, after which the issues around it will be resolved before further action is taken. For now, no money has been returned to Delta State. “This explanation is without prejudice to the proceedings at the public hearing that took place yesterday during which the AGF was only making general comments about recoveries relating to State Governments.

This is the true position as regards the £4.2m Ibori loot,” the AGF clarified. The media space was awash on Tuesday with report to effect that repatriated Ibori loot had been returned to Delta state. Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris was credited for confirming the return of the fund to the state. Idris made the disclosure in Abuja when he appeared before the House of Representatives’ Ad hoc Committee on Assessment and Status of All Recovered Loots Movable and Immovable Assets from 2002 to 2020 by Agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria for Effective Efficient Management and Utilisation.

