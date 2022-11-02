AGF: Buhari ready to end undemocratic culture, violence against journalists

The Attorney General of the Federation AGF and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN), yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to bringing to an end undemocratic and uncultured activities in the country. The AGF noted that the feat would be achieved through the administration of legally justifiable approaches on the perpetrators in order to serve as deterrence to others. The AGF stated this in Abuja at the on-going occasion of the 2022 International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists with the theme: ‘Media, Civil Society and Violencefree Election in Nigeria’. More than 500 media practitioners from various media organizations in the country are participating at the 2-day event.

The Justice Minister noted with happiness that the Federal and some State Governments have taken precautionary and proactive steps in taming the tides of undemocratic culture and activities. Malami requested them to join hand in making sure that all campaign utterances are humane and in conformity with global best practices, thereby contributing to violence-free electoral process. He said: “As the 2023 election campaign gathered momentum, we chose the theme of this celebration to revolve around “Media, Civil Society and Violence-free Election in Nigeria.”

