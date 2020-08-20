AGF furious over neglect of directive by MDAs’ internal auditors

Most Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government have shunned the directive of the Accountant- General of the Federation (AGF) requesting internal auditors to produce monthly, quarterly and half-yearly reports for ccounting officers. Accountant-General of Federation, Mallam Idris Ahmed, who made this known yesterday in Abuja lamented the non-compliance with the directive and warned that his office would impose sanction on erring Internal auditors. Ahmed spoke while addressing a virtual meeting organised by his office for internal auditors and directors of MDAs.

He said: “Permit me to also use this opportunity to reiterate on the need for auditors to put in their reports promptly as and when due as specified by FR 1706, which stated that; “The Internal Auditor shall produce monthly, quarterly and half-yearly reports for the Accounting Officer on the progress of the audit with copies to the Accountant- General of the Federation and Auditor-General for the Federation,” respectively.

“Regrettably, it has been observed that most MDAs are behind in their reports while others have wilfully refused to render these reports which are clear violations of the provision of the financial regulations. Consequently, may I inform you that refusal to forward these reports by any MDA forthwith would be regarded as an attempt to undermine the authority of the Office of the Accountant- General of the Federation and the Head of Internal Audit of such defaulting MDA(s) will be duly sanctioned.” Speaking on the essence of the meeting, Ahmed said his office in 2020, as part of the Public Financial Management Reforms, engaged a consultant, Cowater International Inc., with the objective of modernising the internal audit function in the public sector with a view of recommending measures to increase professional performance of internal auditors in accordance with internationally-recognised best practices.

Like this: Like Loading...