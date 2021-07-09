News Top Stories

AGF, IGP to decide Magu’s fate

…as Police Commission promotes 332 CPs, other senior officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC), Thursday, announced the promotion of a total of 332 senior officers to the next ranks, as well as confirmation of the acting appointments of three Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) of Police. While 24 Commissioners of Police (CPs) were promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), a total of 35 Deputy Commissioners of Police were elevated to the rank of CP. The PSC, which made the disclosure in a statement by its spokesperson, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said it declined the promotion of suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, pending clearance from the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (OAGF) and Minister of Justice, as well as that of the Inspector General of Police.

The development comes few days after reports of possible promotion of Magu, who is a CP, to the rank of AIG, surfaced online, forcing reactions from some individuals and groups, including the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). According to the statement, the decisions were the highpoints of the commission’s 12th plenary meeting held on Tuesday and Wednesday. Apart from the CPs and DCPs, the Commission also approved the elevation of 52 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to DCPs, 46 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) to Assistant Commissioners, 10 Superintendents of Police (SPs) to the next rank of CSP, among others. “The Commission also approved the promotion of 24 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police.

“The Commission, however, declined the promotion of CP, Ibrahim Magu, former Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) pending clearance from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the Office of the Inspector General of Police. “Similarly the Commission approved the promotion of 35 Deputy Commissioners of Police, to the rank of Commissioners, 52 Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners and 46 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners.”

