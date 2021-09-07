AGF: IPPIS boosts transparency in payroll administration

The implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) policy has brought transparency in government payroll administration and enhanced efficiency in the planning for personnel emoluments, according to the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris.

Idris said this while speaking at the training workshop for IPPIS role players in Federal Government agencies and institutions, organized by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), which held in Lagos, yesterday.

The AGF, who was represented by the Director Consolidated Account/ IPSAS Project, Office of the Accountant General, Salawu Zubairu, noted that before the IPPIS was introduced, the manual payroll system that was in operation: “Made it impossible to determine the number of personnel in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that were paid salaries due to non-availability of necessary data.”

He said: “Suffice it to state here that since the inception of the IPPIS, there has been significant level of transparency in administration of government payroll.

The policy has aided efficient management of personnel records, timely payment of salaries and wages, accurate deduction of taxes and other third-party dues, as well as smooth remittance of payroll deductions to third parties.

Furthermore, the policy has brought greater efficiency to the planning of personnel emoluments and budget.”

Like this: Like Loading...