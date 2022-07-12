AGF Position: FG zeroes shortlist to 14 directors

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

The Federal Government is gradually zeroing in on choosing a substansive replacement for the post of Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) with the shortlist of 14 directors for the position.

A circular from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) and signed by the Director (Administration), Mariya A. D. Rufai confirmed this.

The circular was received by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Folasade Yemi-Esan, on July 6, 2022.

Yemi-Esan had earlier directed permanent secretaries to forward details of eligible directors on Grade 17 to her on or before July 6.

The 14 Directors shortlisted for the position include Muhammad Murtala Saleh, Chizea Onochie Peter and Lydia Jafiya Shehu from the Office of the AGF.

Others are Bakre Modupe Julianah (Ministry of Police Affairs), Danladi Comfort Zakowi (NSCDC), Abah George Fidelis (Nigeria Immigration), Omachi Raymond Omenka (Ministry of Interior), and lbrahim Saadiyya Jibo (National Boundary Commission).

Others include Mohammed Aminu YarAbba (Federal Fire Service), Samuel A. Waziri (Ministry of Agric and Rural Development), Mahmud Adam Kambari (North East Development Commission), Mohammed Magaji M. Doho (Federal Ministry of Education), Mufutahu Bukolah (Federal Ministry of Transportation), and Yusuf Abdullahi Musa II (Fed. Min. Information and Culture).

The Federal Government sacked the acting AGF, Mr. Chukwuyere Anamekwe in circumstances not yet explained to the public.

Anamekwe was replaced by a former Director of Treasury Single Account (TSA), Mr. Okolieaboh Ezeoke Sylvis.

