AGF: Strategic mgt training key for govt agencies’ heads

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, has voiced his support for continuous training of chief executives and heads of government agencies to equip them for optimal performance and efficiency. He bared his mind after receiving a certificate and plaque of participation in the mandatory training programme for Chief Executive Officers of Federal Government Parastatals/Agencies at the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), Lagos. Idris opined that strategic management training is requisite for Heads of Agencies especially at present when professionalism, expertise and increased efficiency is demanded from Heads of Agencies to drive the country’s economy to the desired height. While commending the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) for the initiative, the Accountant General of the Federation noted that the knowledge he and other heads of agencies gained at the training has introduced them to new management ideas and equipped them further for effective management of their respective agencies. The two-week mandatory training programme was designed to sharpen the skills of the chief executives and heads of government agencies in public administration, strategic management and leadership, public financial management, strategic human resources management, government rules, regulations and laws, as well as strategic communication.

