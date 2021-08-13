Business

AGF: Strategic mgt training key for govt agencies’ heads

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, has voiced his support for continuous training of chief executives and heads of government agencies to equip them for optimal performance and efficiency. He bared his mind after receiving a certificate and plaque of participation in the mandatory training programme for Chief Executive Officers of Federal Government Parastatals/Agencies at the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), Lagos. Idris opined that strategic management training is requisite for Heads of Agencies especially at present when professionalism, expertise and increased efficiency is demanded from Heads of Agencies to drive the country’s economy to the desired height. While commending the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) for the initiative, the Accountant General of the Federation noted that the knowledge he and other heads of agencies gained at the training has introduced them to new management ideas and equipped them further for effective management of their respective agencies. The two-week mandatory training programme was designed to sharpen the skills of the chief executives and heads of government agencies in public administration, strategic management and leadership, public financial management, strategic human resources management, government rules, regulations and laws, as well as strategic communication.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria MAN
Business

MAN to CBN: Extend Naira4Dollar scheme to non-oil exporters

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend the Naira4Dollar scheme to other sources of foreign inflows, especially export proceeds into the country. The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who made the appeal in a chat in Lagos, said that the extension of the Naira4Dollar scheme was […]
Business

Huawei overtakes Samsung as top handset maker

Posted on Author Reporter

  China’s Huawei Technologies snatched the title of biggest smartphone seller from Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) in the second quarter, underscoring the resilience of the China market even as global demand for phones plunged amid the pandemic. Huawei shipped 55.8 million devices in the April-June period, trumping Samsung’s 53.7 million, according to data from research firm […]
Business

TSA: Replicating Nigeria’s experience abroad

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

Five years into full enforcement, the Treasury Single Account, (TSA), has recorded string of successes as a potent financial reform tool that has attracted other nation’s attention. ABDULWAHAB ISA reports There are several policies of the government showcasing transparency and openness in financial dealings. These include Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, Government Integrated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica