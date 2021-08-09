Business

AGF tasks CITN on solutions to Nigeria’s revenue challenges

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, has solicited the active involvement of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) in finding solutions to the revenue challenges the country is facing presently.

 

He made the call while interacting with the President and members of the National Council and Chapter Chairmen of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) who visited him in Abuja. Idris tasked the professional tax practitioners and administrators to deploy their expertise to assist the government at all levels uncover new frontiers that can be explored to shore up the dwindling finances.

 

“The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria has a very important role to play in salvaging the revenue challenges at all levels. It is important to make your presence and expertise available to all levels of governments to address the challenging revenue situation,” he said.

 

The Accountant General of the Federation urged the professional tax practitioners and administrators to deploy their expertise in capacity building for government revenue personnel to improve their efficiency and also bring up new ideas that will help the government exploit revenue sources that have remained untapped.

 

He stated the readiness of the Federal Treasury to continue to collaborate with the Institute and expressed optimism that associating with the Institute will make a lot of difference in achieving the dream of increased revenue generation.

