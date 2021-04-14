News

AGF tasks managers on effective utilisation of cash flows

The Accountant- General of the Federation (AGF), Alhaji Ahmed Idris, has harped on effective utilisation of cash flows across Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs). He admonished MDAs’ cash managers on prompt payment of salaries, upholding accountability in managing public expenditure as well as supporting budget execution and efficient resource allocation. Idris outlined these advice yesterday in Abuja while declaring a three-day retreat for the technical sub-committee on cash management. The retreat was with the theme: “Advancing the operational efficiency for effective liquidity and cash management in Nigeria: Beyond rhetoric.”

The objective of the committee was to seek ways of improving on the capacities of stakeholders with a view to getting them more acquainted with Emerging Liquidity and Cash Management Techniques. Represented by the Director Inspectorate, Office of the Accountant- General of the Federation, Mr Chuks Anamekwe, Idris said: “I implore all participants to brainstorm and come up with cash and financial management strategies and practices that will help advance the practice of modern-day cash management. “Therefore, we must all, at this retreat, strive towards coming up with the strategies that will help in establishing the roles of stakeholders towards operationalising the bottom-up cash management policy.

