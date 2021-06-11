News

AGF tasks varsities’ bursars on financial transparency, accountability

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGoF), Mr. Ahmed Idris, has tasked leadership of Nigerian universities to entrench the ideals of transparency, accountability and openness in the management of financial resources of the universities. Idris, who handed down the advice when the Association of Bursars of Nigerian Universities (ABNU), called on him in Abuja, said judicious management of finances have become imperative, particularly at present when revenue inflows is becoming a challenge.

He also charged universities to be more innovative, more up and doing with regards to internally generated revenue as additional source of funding so that they won’t have to look up to the government for revenue on all matters that require funding. He said: “The government built the infrastructure, Government pays the overhead, Government pays the personnel cost.

There is need for reexamination and reappraisal of other sources of income for the universities and their judicious application for the good of the system.” On the ongoing government financial reforms initiatives, Idris said the determination of the Federal Government to entrench transparency, accountability and openness in the management of public finances informed the implementation of the ongoing financial management policies. He urged the universities to key fully into the vision of the government.

