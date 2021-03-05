AGF to Postmaster-General: Explore NIPOST’s resources to improve efficiency

The Accountant- General of the Federation, Ahmed idris, yesterday advised the Postmaster-General of the Federation and the management team of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to explore its vast human and material resources to improve the agency. Idris said this when the management of NIPOST led by the Postmaster- General, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, paid him a visit in Abuja. Idris said NIPOST had vast human and material resources, which if fully explored, could generate revenue. He advised the NIPOST management to go beyond the conventional management practices and consider new perspectives and strategies in order to turn around the fortune of the agency for the better.

“I want to reiterate that NIPOST is sitting on a gold mine, NIPOST is sitting on assets, physical assets, landed properties, NIPOST has vast human and material resources. NIPOST should wake up and live up to expectation, because in all honesty, there is no reason why NIPOST should remain the way it is. “NIPOST should think out of the box, there are a lot of things NIPOST can do to generate money.

I am posing this challenge to the postmaster-general and his team. Whatever it takes to bring out NIPOST from the present condition should be done. You have assets, you have human capital, you have all it takes and you now have legislation backing you up, so you have everything that you need.” He added that the objective of the Federal Government was to make NIPOST more active and alive in line with the overall desire of enhancing revenue generation and accountability. He maintained that the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) would always support NIPOST to achieve the objective of improved revenue generation for the country.

