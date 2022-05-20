AGF’s N80bn scam vindicates us on alleged fraud in IPPIS – ASUU

University lecturers under their umbrella body of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday said that the union has been vindicated that the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) is a fraud being used by government agencies to steal money for themselves.

ASUU National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, in a chat with New Telegraph on telephone yesterday, said the union had in the last two years been crying out that the payment system has been used to commit fraud and to defraud and deplete the nation’s resources.

Osodeke, who was reacting to the arrest on Monday of the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris, by personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion, said “at last we can all see what is happening.”

Idris was on Wednesday suspended indefinitely from office by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, following his indictment for fraud by the EFCC. ASUU President said: “ASUU has been crying out in the last two years that IPPIS is a fraud, we also said that it is corruption personified, but nobody listened to us. Now, ASUU has been vindicated and proved right. “The government officials are using it to embezzle public funds and enrich themselves.”

