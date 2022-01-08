News Top Stories

Aggrieved APC members drag Buni-led caretaker committee to court over convention

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) yesterday dragged the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee before a Federal High Court sitting sitting in Abuja over plans to hold a national convention in February. The applicants are seeking an order of the court to restrain the Buni-led CECPC from going ahead with the convention. Already, the governors elected on the platform of the APC, known as the Progressives Governors Forum has planned a meeting for this weekend in Abuja, at the Kebbi State Governor’s lodge in Asokoro. According to the chairman of the forum and Kebbi state governor, Atiku Bagudu, top on the agenda of the meeting is the national convention of the party fixed for February 2022.

There has been clamour for a change in date of the scheduled national convention. In the suit dated January 4,, 2022 the plaintiffs are Suleiman Dimas Usman, Muhammed Shehu, Samaila Isahaka, Idris Isah and Audu Emmanuel. In the case with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/3/2022, the plaintiffs, through their counsel, Olusola Ojo prayed the court for an order to stop the convention on the ground that state congresses are yet to be completed in all the 36 states of the federation. The plaintiffs raised five questions for the court to determine and also sought eight declarative reliefs.

Some of the reliefs the plaintiffs prayed the court for include an order of the Honourable Court restraining the 1st and 2nd defendants from organizing and conducting the national convention of the 1st defendant unless state congresses of the 1st defendant are first concluded in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory. No date has been fixed for the hearing of the case.

 

Our Reporters

