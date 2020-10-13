Aggrieved APC members give Buni 14 days to set up Convention Committee

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

A fresh crisis has hit the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee has been issued a ultimatum.

A group of concerned members of the party on Monday gave a 14-day ultimatum to the Committee to come up with a time table for the National Convention proposed for December by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party.

But in a swift reaction, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, said the group lack the power to issue ultimatum to the committee.

The Caretaker Committee, led by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, came into existence following the sack of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party at an emergency NEC meeting held at the Presidential Villa on June 25.

The committee was inaugurated to carry out two critical challenges, which include; reconciling aggrieved members and to conduct a National Convention by December 2020.

The Spokesperson of the group, Mr. Dauda Abdullahi, addressing a press conference in Abuja, said the concerned members of the party have watched with amazement for several months over the inability of the APC Caretaker Committee to provide directions for the party and announce a timetable for the December Elective Convention.

He said the group was not out to discredit the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari and his team that have taken commendable steps to fight for the progress of the party by setting up the present Caretaker Committee to save the party from internal crisis, but want to bring to his notice that there were certain areas that the committee has outrightly failed, especially as it concerns the non-compliance to the scheduled December National Convention.

According to him: “We are less than two months away from the December deadline and no meaningful plan is in place for the much awaited convention. But information reaching us reveals that they are already scheming to extend their tenure for another one year.”

The group stressed that the Buni-led Committee has shown in its actions that tenure elongation was its priority, adding that as stakeholders in the party, there was urgent need to speak out loudly on time to save the party from another round of self inflicted crisis.

The group added that it took it as a responsibility to speak up for the sake of posterity.

He said: “We are aware that the composition of the committee is illegal and alien to our party’s constitution abnitio and we are aware some members are in court already as regards that anomaly, but due to our respect for Mr. President, we allowed the process as a child of necessity and supported it but the present action and body language of the committee necessitated our press conference today.”

The group said it was aware that the committee was planning registration of members which was not part of the resolution of the last NEC.

It therefore called on the committee to let legally elected and constituted NWC to come and conduct the new membership registration for the party and jettison its idea.

The group also wondered why the Caretaker Committee was planning to extend its tenure, adding: “To what end? Governor Buni is elected to govern the good people of Yobe State not to jetison his constitutional responsibility and be arranging a sit-tight regime in the party. A word is enough for the wise!

“Why were the caretaker members and all the governors not present at Edo rallies if they had not compromised the election? We note that Governor Fayemi said he did not attend because as Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, there existed a silent rule not to campaign against another governor of another party. This shows Fayemi is more loyal to PDP than APC who gave him the platform to be a governor in the first instance.

“We are giving the Caretaker committee 14 day ultimatum to roll out plan of action/timetable for the party’s December elective convention or face mass demonstration of party members nationwide.

“That a time table leading to a hitch free convention be released within the next 14 days. That the Caretaker Committee should halt the proposed registration of fresh members and allow the next National Working Committee members to carry out such assignments.”

Reacting, Nabena said that ultimatum does not help in resolving issue, but called on the members to come up with solutions if they have any, to fast track the Convention.

“They don’t even have the right to issue ultimatum, there is no need of giving ultimatum. If they have any option or solution to fast track whatosever their demand is, let them come to the Secretariat and out in their paper so that wr can listen to them.

“It is not about issuing a 14-day ultimatum, the party Secretariat is open, let them come, let us put heads together and know what they are talking about. Ultimatum does not help matters, if you are giving ultimatum, on what ground are you giving ultimatum?” Nabena queried.

Like this: Like Loading...