Aggrieved Atiku loyalists draw battle line with Makinde

Oyo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members under the aegis of PDP Vanguard have drawn the battle line with Governor Seyi Makinde, who is seeking re-election for allegedly working against the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar. The coordinator of the group, Akeem Adeyemi, said in a statement that they decided to work for the APC governorship candidate Teslim Folarin because Makinde allegedly sacrificed the electoral fortunes of PDP National Assembly candidates for his personal ambition.

He said: “The PDP Vanguard decided to rise up against Makinde’s political ambition in the future, as he did for the presidential candidate of our party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.” The statement reads I part; “It is surprising that Makinde could expect us to work for his second term ambition when he arrogantly and deliberately ignored many warnings to support our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. We can’t stay in the same party with such a betrayer. “We agree with Bolanle Sarumi’s outburst that those that worked against PDP National Assembly candidates must sink.”

Like this: Like Loading...