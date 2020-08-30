Law

Aggrieved lawyers write Malami over formation of new NBA

Some aggrieved Northern lawyers who pulled out from the recently concluded Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) conference had written to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, informing him about the formation of a new group known as New Nigerian Bar Association (NNBA).
This was contained in a letter dated 28th August 2020 and signed by the conveners of the new group, Barrister Nuhu Ibrahim and Barrister Abdulbasit Suleiman and obtained by newsmen on Sunday.
The letter affirmed that the formation of the new group has become imperative and expedient.
The letter stated that this was especially as a result of the disposition of NBA NEC which failed to take into consideration our national interests and particularly do not promote the unity of our indissoluble country.
“Sir, the New Nigerian Bar Association believes in the ideals that bound our country together as echoed in our national anthem, The labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain.”
The letter stated further: “You are, however, to be informed that work is in progress with the regards to all the nitty-gritty of the formation of the Association which they promised to be updating the minister.”
The letter concluded “Whilst we look forward to your understanding please accept the assurances of our association’s highest regards.”
Recall that at the eve of the conference the aggrieved lawyers in a statement disclosed that they would not be part of the conference and announced the formation of the new group.
The cleavage in the ranks of the NBA blew open when the association’s Executive Committee members decided to withdraw the speaking invite issued Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai on account of his perceived failure to o ey court orders and his handling of the crisis in the Southern part of his state.

