Aggrieved member asks court to nullify APC congresses

An aggrieved member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Okosisi Ngwu, has taken the Mai Mala Buni APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to the Abuja High Court, seeking the nullification of all actions taken by the committee, including the party’s state congresses.

In the suit marked FCT/HC/ CV/1824/2021 dated August 2, 2021, all members of the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee are listed as defendants. The claimant in his originating summons filed by his counsel, Chief Oba Maduabuchi (SAN), sought the court to dissolve the committee.

He further sought a declaration that pursuant to Section 87(4)(b)(1) of the Electoral Act (as amended), only the National Executive Committee of a political party can validly appoint a date for the holding of primaries for the nomination of the gubernatorial or other candidates of the party.

Ngwu prayed the court to make a declaration that unless an election is conducted in accordance with the Electoral Act and by an organ known to and created by the constitution of the APC, no valid candidate can emerge from such a primary. Ngwu, who stated that he wanted to contest the position of the National Chairman of the party in 2018, further urged the court to grant an order setting aside all actions and decisions taken by members of CECPC.

He also wants the court to determine whether the organization known and called caretaker/ extraordinary planning committee is one of the organs created by Article 11 of the constitution of the political party known and called the APC. Ngwu also wants the court to decide that pursuant to Section 87(4) (b) (1) of the Electoral Act (as amended) any other organ of a party can validly appoint a date for the holding of a congress for the purpose of nominating the governorship candidate of the political party, including the APC, apart from the National Executive Committee of the party. He wants the court to determine whether a valid candidate or officer of the party can emerge from a congress fixed by any other organ of a political party outside the National Executive Committee of a political party, including the APC. The originating summons is supported by a 10-paragraph affidavit wherein the claimant averred that in 2018 he had wanted to contest the National Chairman of the party after the tenure of then-National Chairman of the party expired, but was prevailed upon to allow Adams Oshiomhole to be returned unopposed. No date has been fixed for hearing.

Our Reporters

