Politics

Aggrieved Ogun APC members kick against alleged imposition of candidate

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Some aggrieved leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun West have kicked against the alleged imposition of Hon. Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade as House of Representatives candidate to represent Yewa South/Ipokia Federal Constituency by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The party leaders said the choice of Akinlade over the popular candidate and people’s choice could spell doom for the party in the coming general elections.

Akinlade was said to have been imposed on the people by the governor with the support of Senator Solomon Adeola who clinched the Ogun West Senatorial ticket.

The APC leaders, who spoke through their spokesman, Hon. Ganiyu Anishulowo, condemned the process, saying, it was undemocratic.

Anishulowo said: “It is undemocratic and detrimental to our nascent democracy, especially in this twenty-first century, to impose candidates on the exposed populace like ours.

“Anything short of direct primaries is a scam; it’s not the wish of the people, and it is more of disenfranchising the people.

“This imposition should not stay because Hon. Akinlade doesn’t have the clout presently to win at the general election come 2023.”

He lamented that Hon. Akinlade had initially applied for the ticket to the Senate, but for the insistence of Sen. Adeola to get the senatorial ticket, the governor then offered the Reps ticket to Hon. Akinlade.

“I want to assure you that with Hon. Akinlade, APC has already lost the general election to the opposition because we will work against him,” he threatened.

Another aggrieved member who pleaded anonymity said Hon Akinlade was not the choice of the people.

“I challenged you to do your survey, you will find out that Hon Akinlade doesn’t have majority of our electorates on his side.

“It’s saddening that our Party will lose that seat for the opposition at the election proper come 2023.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

PDP congress a sham, says ex-gov, Aliyu

Posted on Author Reporter

  …Says elections hold no water Daniel Atori, Minna The leader of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction in Niger State and former Governor, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu has described the state congress of the party which held last week and was won by Tanko Beji as a sham, illegal and absurd. Aliyu said the Congress […]
Politics

Only justice, equity can keep Nigeria together – Dakolo

Posted on Author PAULINE ONYIBE reports

His Royal Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Agada IV is the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, Bayelsa State. In this interview, he speaks on the role of traditional rulers in the present day society and Nigeria’s unity, among other issues. PAULINE ONYIBE reports   Can you compare the traditional stool in the 1960’s with what is prevalent […]
Politics

Kogi: PDP condemns clampdown on opposition

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the clampdown on opposition party members by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Kogi State. The party in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan said one Aminu Ademu has been arrested by the DSS while operatives of the service, on Thursday, invaded the residence of Mr. Austin Okai, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica