Aggrieved Ogun APC members kick against alleged imposition of candidate

Some aggrieved leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun West have kicked against the alleged imposition of Hon. Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade as House of Representatives candidate to represent Yewa South/Ipokia Federal Constituency by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The party leaders said the choice of Akinlade over the popular candidate and people’s choice could spell doom for the party in the coming general elections.

Akinlade was said to have been imposed on the people by the governor with the support of Senator Solomon Adeola who clinched the Ogun West Senatorial ticket.

The APC leaders, who spoke through their spokesman, Hon. Ganiyu Anishulowo, condemned the process, saying, it was undemocratic.

Anishulowo said: “It is undemocratic and detrimental to our nascent democracy, especially in this twenty-first century, to impose candidates on the exposed populace like ours.

“Anything short of direct primaries is a scam; it’s not the wish of the people, and it is more of disenfranchising the people.

“This imposition should not stay because Hon. Akinlade doesn’t have the clout presently to win at the general election come 2023.”

He lamented that Hon. Akinlade had initially applied for the ticket to the Senate, but for the insistence of Sen. Adeola to get the senatorial ticket, the governor then offered the Reps ticket to Hon. Akinlade.

“I want to assure you that with Hon. Akinlade, APC has already lost the general election to the opposition because we will work against him,” he threatened.

Another aggrieved member who pleaded anonymity said Hon Akinlade was not the choice of the people.

“I challenged you to do your survey, you will find out that Hon Akinlade doesn’t have majority of our electorates on his side.

“It’s saddening that our Party will lose that seat for the opposition at the election proper come 2023.”

