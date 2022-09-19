Aggrieved workers sue PenCom for alleged denial of salaries, unlawful labour practices

Aggrieved workers of the National Pension Commission (PenCOM) have dragged the Commission and its chairman before the National Industrial Court (NIC) in Abuja over alleged denial of salaries and unlawful labour practices. They instituted the court action through human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN, to seek justice from the Industrial Court.

The aggrieved employees, numbering 20 who filed the suit on behalf of themselves and others employed by the Commission in March 2017, are challenging the Commission and its chairman before the court on the grounds of unlawful restraint from performing their statutory functions after engagement and refusal to be paid salaries and other entitlements.

The claimants, who were said to have been employed since March 2017, resumed duties at the Commission but were later staved off from performing their statutory duties after the resumption.

In their originating summons, they are seeking the Court order directing the Commission to pay them their salaries, arrears, and allowances from the date of their employment till when the judgment of the court is complied with by the Commission and the same to be calculated using the salary structure for its employees.

The claimants also sought a declaration that having regard to the provisions of section 28 and 29 of the Pension Reform Act 2014, Regulations 040102 and 130105 of the Public Service Rules, the failure of the Commission to pay them their salaries, arrears, allowances and promotion from the date of their employment till date is an unfair labour practice, discriminatory, ultra vires and in violation of the provisions of the PENCOM Act and the Public Service Rules.

The Pension Commission and its chairman are first and second defendants in the suit, which has been fixed for October 13 for mention.

