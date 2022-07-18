Aghanenu: Govt agencies have allowed foreigners hijack Nigeria’s ship chandling business

The President, Association of Chandlers and Ship Suppliers of Nigeria (ACSSN), Chief Vickson Aghanenu, in this interview with BAYO AKOMOLAFE, speaks on various government agencies saddled with the responsibilities of advancing the chandling sectors of Nigerian economy

What actually are the duties of ship chandlers in the maritime sector?

Before answering this question, it will be wise to define ship chandelling service for the benefit of those who don’t know about it. According to International Supplier and Services Association (ISSA) and as deposited at the Hague, Netherlands, a ship supplier is a company, firm or entity engaged professionally in the supply of consumables and or non-consumable goods or services to their owners, managers, crews and passengers.

The supplier is a company or entity, which engages in providing consumable goods or service to ship owners. Goods shall mean any or all items ordered by the purchaser and or supplied by the vendor for use on board a vessel or vessels or an offshore oil rig or similar or incidental to the operations of the aforesaid. Generally, a ship chandler is a retail dealer who specialises in providing supplies or equipments for ships. These supplies are all the necessary and requisite commodities a ship of any nature must have on board before she can sail. Ship chandler traditionally stocks ship hardware items such as chemicals, gallery equipment and supplies charts binoculars, paints and varnish, chipping hammers, and scrapers, lubricants, food and beverages among other items.

The law establishing the practice of ship supply in Nigeria is the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA). This law came into force as far back as 1958 and continued to evolve with Nigeria laws. Current Custom and Excise (ship chandlers) Licensing Regulation was made pursuant to section 74 of Customs Excise Management Act Cap 45, Laws of Federal Republic of Nigeria. By this law, any person or group of persons to carry out any trade for sustenance of seafarers, vessel and any other services offshore, without ship chandelling license, is prohibited.

How much is Nigeria losing to foreigners in ship chandelling?

Based on Federal Government’s statistics in 2006, there is capital fight of not less than $10 billion per annum from ship chandelling and other related services in the oil and gas sector. This prompted the Federal Government to commence capacity building for Nigerian Content Development in the Oil and Gas Industry, leading to a seminar on legislative framework, regulatory challenges and implementation. Going by the government figure of $10 billion per annum in 2006 and with the current exchange rate of about ₦575 per dollar, I can conveniently say that Nigeria is losing over $20 billion per annum to foreigners in ship chandelling and other related services in the oil and gas sector alone. What are the challenges of the local operators in the sectors? From my experience as former National President of Nigerian Customs Licensed Ship Chandlers Association (NCLSCA) and currently the President of Association of Chandlers and Ship Suppliers of Nigeria (ACSSN), I strongly affirm that ship chandlers’ challenges are structural because the various laws enacted to pro-mote the trade are undermined by the various government agencies that are required to advance the profession, majority of them only pay lip service. Within eight years of meeting with various stakeholders and representatives of various government agencies empowered by law to advance ship chandelling profession in the country, I make bold to say here that the former Minister of State for Transportation, Prince John Okechukwuemeka and former Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, were outstanding, prompt, proactive and earnestly willing within the ambit of the law to develop and promote the profession. But as you know, both men didn’t last in office. There are a number of factors ignored and if continued to be ignored, contributes substantially to low or none participation of indigenous ship chandlers within the local sector. One of them is none enforcement of the extant law, which led to the loss of $20 billion annually to foreigners. It is essential to note that where exploration activities are carried out, crew members will be sustained and the machineries would also be maintained and serviced. All these necessitate ship chandlers’ services for provision of foods and equipment. Unfortunately, foreigners and their expatriate sister companies have exclusive participation in provision of ship chandlers services in the upstream sector despite the local content legislation. This dominance and none participation of indigenous companies leads to capital flight of not less than $20 billion yearly. These multinationals, in execution of these projects, are solely responsible for awarding the contract without considering any member of ship chandelling associations of Nigeria. They engage their vendors without regarded to the extant laws of ship chandelling services. Often, the multinational engage their sister expatriate companies or related operators as vendors to provide all offshore procurements, offshore catering inclusive. Also, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) is saddled with the responsibility of issuing permit and regulate operators in the oil and gas sector. However, based on DPR permits, the vendors carries out chandlers’ functions without regards to CEMA. While DPR has its powers to issue permits, the Department should have ensured that applicants posses the required qualifications to engage in the trade, such as ship chandlers license issued by Nigerian Customs before issuing permit to the multinationals sister companies. It is a violation of the extant law by the multinationals, agents or vendors. Another challenge is lack of classification or categorisation of ship chandelling function in maritime industry. The law establishing ship chandelling service, CEMA, gave it absolute power as sole supplier of all goods and services on board a ship, and further empowered by Nigerian Oil and Gas industry Content Development Act 2010. These should have

guaranteed the profession its due place in the nigeria maritime sector and in the oil and gas industry as it has being the standard of practice globally. Ironically, in Nigeria, it lack classification or categorisation. Rather, it is grouped into maritime and logistics service, making it free for all service as long as you have DPR permit or shipping/protective agency. Because of these loopholes, there is also arbitrary charges by the terminal operators, who create barriers of access for ship chandlers to supply vessels within their port terminals. Absurd charges and unnecessary access hindrance of ship chandlers to do delivery within the terminal by the terminal operators is against the principles of the Nigeria seaport reform. And equally underscore the aims of the programme, as it was designed to achieve efficiency in our ports, improve service delivery, modernise port development, reduce cost of shipping and clearing goods at the ports,relieve government of the burden of financing the sector. In countries like United Kingdom, United State, Germany, South Africa, etc., ship chandlers supply items without being taxed by the port authority but in Nigeria, the terminal operators levy ship chandlers various charges, ranging from cost of registration with the terminal operators and delivery charges without rendering any service to ship chandler which is against international best practice as it strictly relates to seafarers. (bills without service). It is very important to note that it is the terminal that is under concession, not the berths. About 10-15 meters of the berth or quay apron is a common user facility, maintained by Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA). In ship supply business, time management is crucial and of essence, delays incurred as a result of the bureaucratic requirement of the terminal operators are unnecessary. These arbitrary charges are in contravention of the well intentions of the port concession programme. Therefore, any sort of charges by the terminal operators or any government agencies for ship chandlers’ service should be disencouraged as it is illegal. What do you think is responsible for these impunities? The truth is that most government agencies in Nigeria do not have clue of what ship chandlling is all about. So, getting them to enforce the existing laws is almost an impossible task. It took two years, to be precise, between 2006 and 2008, for our association under my command as the national president, to get the National Assembly to grant the profession its rightfull place in oil and das industry. Familarisation and solution based meetings with the leadership of the association and major stakeholders in the industry should be encouraged on continuous basis to bring about awareness of the importance of the trade function. Also, inaccessibility of fund is, in fact, the greatest obstacle to the development of the trade in Nigeria. Maritime business is, no doubt, capital intensive, ship chandlling service is a component. A vessel of above 3,000 Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) requires products ranging from provision, bonded, deck items, lubricants and engine stores etc, for 30 days operations, needs between $30,000 and $50,000. With a tentative figure of 20,000 ship supply operations will amount to about $1billion respectively. This is certainly not a small amount for a struggling Nigeria ship supplier to mobilise, couple with the difficulties to compite favourably with the foreigners and their expatriate companies that posses more fund and contact in the oil and gas industry. How do you think government can sanitise the sector? It is very simple. In 2008, we wrote a letter to Naval Defence Headquarters pointing out the loopholes in areas like gutters, Lagos water channel and Liverpool area in Apapa. We have dialogue with chief of defence staff and we told him there were lots of quacks in the industry. That time, the chief of naval staff took necessary measures and there were security everywhere and we also spoke with Nigeria Customs Service, Marine division and we had an understanding with them on how they can help to curtail the quacks in our maritime industry. We let him realised the implication of allowing non-professionals to board vessels on Nigerian waters. When you have the quacks boarding the ships and oil platforms, illegal trade like arms and dangerous drugs will continue to flourish. The country is filled with arms and ammunition, where do you think they are coming from? We have realised that it is only when the association, as a body, liaise with navy, marine police and customs that all of us can share ideas and we can give them first hand information they need to curb illegalities in the trade. If you don’t allow the right people to practice their profession, the country will continue to have issues. How do we address a situation where unlicensed people are allowed to board vessels or oil platforms to do supply? Supposing they supply poisonous items to the people on board or there is illegal business transaction, how do we address that? This will give the country a bad name. We need to help the security operatives and they too must help us. In totality, there is need to work together to get rid of illegalities on our waters, especially, the quacks, who called themselves the cow boys of the industry. We hope that with proper focus, government can stop this sharp practice. How would you rate the employment opportunities in the sector? One of the primary objectives of enacting the Nigerian oil and gas industry content development Act 2010 was to empower and encourage indigenous companies to fully participate and harvest the benefits of the programme by reducing youth restiveness through creating job opportunities for the teeming youths. But due to the above stated challenges the local operators are far from achieving the much expected results, as most indigenous companies have closed down and are out of business, thereby increasing the number of unemployed youths. Otherwise, ship chandling business as a component of maritime industry has the potential to create 4,000 job opportunities. What is the percentage of income lost to foreigners in ship chandlling? It is most unfortunate that with the abundant opportunities in the maritime sector, the indigenous ship suppliers gets little or no patronage. Despite the numerous ocean-going vessels, platform/rigs, barges, coastal vessels etc plying our territorial waters, culminating in not less than 20,000 maritime operations annually, the indigenous ship suppliers’ involvement accounts for less than five per cent or 1,000. This is actually a rip off on the nation’s economy

