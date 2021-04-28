News

Agindigbi, Onila communities rejoice as Kwara gov builds historic schools

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Comment(0)

The Kwara State government has completed the construction of three classrooms each at Nomadic LGEA Nursery and Primary School, Agindigbi and St. Luke LGEA Primary School, Onila, near Agbamu, Irepodun Local Government Area, where Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had earlier refunded the money so far spent on the construction of the schools by women in the communities. The government also provided water and modern sanitation facilities for the two communities. A BBC documentary had in Januarybroadcastastoryabout some 25 women keeping a fractionof theirshareof theFederal Government’s conditional cash transfer since 2017 to build a schoolfortheircommunity. The governor thereafter visited the two communities to refund the money of the women, praising their commitment to the future of their children and pledging to immediately construct the schools, provide potable water, and electricity for them. The governor has since redeemed the pledges to the two communities among other developmental projects across the state. Speaking with newsmen on Monday on the development, the Village Head of Agindigbi Agbamu, Alhaji Okanlawon Adam, commended the

Our Reporters

