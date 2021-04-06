Agiomor picks Olympic ticket in wrestling

Ekerekeme Agiomor has swollen the number of Japan Olympic slots won by Nigerian wrestlers to five following his qualification in the men’s version of the Africa/ Oceania Olympics qualifiers on Sunday in Hammamet, Tunisia.

With the feat Agiomor will be the only Nigerian male wrestler at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, after he impressively secured qualification to the global multi-sport showpiece on the final day thus adding to the four slots already won by his female colleagues.

Wrestling in the 86kg Freestyle event, the 2018 African champion produced three big wins on Sunday to seal a first-ever Olympics berth.

In his opening quarter-final bout, Agiomor brushed aside home favourite Maher Ghanmi of Tunisia 12-7, before storming to a convincing 12-2 win against Australia’s Jayden Lawrence in the last four, and secured his place at the Tokyo Games.

