Agip builds health centre in Bayelsa community

The Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (NAE) has built and equipped a health centre at Kaiama, Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

Speaking at the weekend at Kaima during the handing over of the project, the General Manager, NAE, Raymond Omietimi, said that the initiative was in tandem with the social investment and corporate social responsibility agenda of the company.

Raymond, who was represented by the Manager, Government and Public Relations, Dr. Tonye Young-Arney, said the core objective was to tackle the healthcare challenges of the people especially after the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Omietimi noted that provision of healthcare facilities at such critical period required concerted, collective and sustainable efforts through collaboration between the government and the private sector.

He expressed the hope that the facility would be managed in a very sustainable manner to stand the test of time and also accomplish its purpose.

He said: “Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of strains have been put on not only healthcare facilities, but also on personnel and the economy in general.

“We are also not oblivious of the fact that women, children and the elderly are the most vulnerable and exposed in times like this.

"Agip considers people to be at the core of its culture and very fundamental to its business and therefore it is imperative that in all its investments, people come first.

Speaking for the community, the Traditional Ruler of Kaiama Town, HRH Sir Jerry Burutolu (JP), commended Agip for setting up the structure, which he said would serve the healthcare needs of the entire Kolokuma/Opokuma.

