Agip lifts Force Majeure on Eni, resumes gas exports

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Eni, the Italian parent company of Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), on Friday said the company has lifted the ‘Force Majeure’ placed on its gas export feed to the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) in Bonny which was declared following vandalisation.

The company said the lifting followed the fixing of its breached 24-inch gas line at Okaka in Yenagoa which crippled its gas export recently.

The incident on the gas pipeline operated by its Nigerian unit, NAOC cut gas export feed to NLNG by 5 Million Standard Cubic Meter per day (MMSCM/d).

Eni, in a statement by a spokesman by email, indicated normalcy has returned to its gas export operations.

It will be recalled that the facility had suffered a second attack on April 5.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...