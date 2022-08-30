Agitation as new monarch ascends throne

The chieftaincy crisis that rocked Bwari in the last four years appears to have been brought to a close with the presentation of staff of office to a new traditional ruler. ONWUKA NZESHI reports.

The enthronement F our years after the demise of his father on August 25, 2017, Alhaji Awwal Musa Ijakoro has been enthroned as the Sarkin Bwari in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, on Saturday, presented a staff of office to the new king at a colourful ceremony attended by dignitaries. Among those who graced the occasion were the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, who was represented by the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar and Chairman FCT Council of Chiefs and Ona of Abaji, Adamu Yunusa. There were also other traditional rulers from within and outside Abuja. The charge Addressing the mammoth crowd at the occasion,the minister stressed the need for traditional rulers to continue to contribute their quota towards nation building. Aliyu said that the involvement of traditional rulers in the governance space will lead to a more effective peace building process at the grassroots across the country. The minister recalled that the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) . had, in October 2017, conveyed a letter of appointment to Ijakoro II as a 2nd Class traditional ruler and the 5th Sarkin Bwari.. She explained that the Staff of Office was a symbol of authority and an instrument to promote peace building and conflict management, especially in the face of increasing insecurity in various parts of the country. “Today’s ceremony is to, on behalf of the FCT Administration, formally present the staff of office to Sarkin Bwari in continuation of the legacies of his forebears. She said the event was in the hope that he would provide good leadership, respect constituted authorities and promote harmonious relationships and respect for all tribes and inhabitants of Bwari community and its environs. She reminded the graded chiefs and district heads that traditional rulers in both pre-colonial and post-colonial eras contributed immensely to the formation, extension, greatness, and promotion of good relationships among different kingdoms and empires across Nigeria. “The traditional institutions did make possible, great cohesion and sustained the development of political institutions that governed hitherto diverse peoples.

“I want to state unequivocally that with respect to social control, peace and conflict management, there is a strong body of evidence that traditional rulers, though of varied cultures and backgrounds, remain strikingly relevant in our society. ” I, therefore, recommend continued involvement of our traditional institutions in nation-building efforts to create conditions for more effective and efficient peace building, peace-making and conflict prevention initiatives in Nigeria,” she said. Aliyu warned that the FCT Administration would not spare any traditional ruler that failed to live up to the expectations of their office. The minister, however, noted that the roles of traditional rulers would not be possible without constitutionally acknowledging their relevance. She, therefore, called on the three tiers of government to pass legislations that recognised the country’s traditional rulers as stakeholders and instruments of conflict management and peace building. They buried hatchet However, there were indications that the chieftaincy dispute may not be completely over as some persons within the community have expressed fresh discomfort with the enthronement of the new monarch. In other words, the people in the community may have buried the hatchet but its handle is still hanging above the ground. It would be recalled that on December 25, 2017, some youths who felt that the government of the day misstepped in its decision on the chieftaincy tussle embarked on a protest. The aggrieved youths who took to the streets also stormed the market, burning shops and destroying properties. Inside Abuja gathered that the violence stemmed from the belief among a section of the community that having two kings in one town was an act that stands tradition on its head and offensive to those who claim to be the original owners of the community. In fact, the Gbagyi tribe do not feel comfortable with having the Sarkin Bwari, HRH Alhaji Awwal Ijakoro, and the Etsu Bwari, HRH Ibrahim Yaro reigning and running the affairs of the community at the same time. Agitation Although the FCTA had mediated in the conflict and restored peace, it appears that there were still some aspects of the peace accord which the government had ignored and could trigger another crisis in the future. Hence, a few days to the presentation of staff of office, a group km won as the Bwari Youth Development Association wrote a letter to the Minister of the FCT, Mallam Mohammed Bello urging him to put off the ceremony until certain conditions were met. The letter which was signed by the spokesman of the association, Theophilus Noah Baba read in parts: “Information reaching us Indicates that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is planning to present staff of office to Alh. Awal Musa Ijakoro as Sarkin Bwari on the 27th of August 2022. “We the youths of Bwari Area Council Chiefdom want to again remind FCTA and to also inform the general public of the implications of such act if not aborted. The name Bwari is a coinage of Bwaya and Bwari as a town is predominantly the ancestral home of the Gbagyis and the Gbagyis alone with an existing traditional institution since inception known as SABWAYA (ESU BWARI) and HRH (Dr.) Ibrahim Yaro is presently the Chief custodian of this institution and the 17th Esu of Bwari. “The self acclaimed title Sarkin Bwari erroneously came into existence just in 1997 during the upgrading of Chiefs in FCT and since then Bwari residents leave (sic) in tension as this has always brought about instability in Bwari town. “Alh. Awal Musa Ijakoro who happens to be the claimed (sic) 2nd Sarkin Bwari is a Koro man from Ijakoro of Niger state which is also evident in his name. “Bwari Area Council as a Local Government has indigenous Koro people who are found in a part of Kawu, Shere and Dutse Alhaji, we want to clearly state that if FCTA have special interest in making Alh. Ijakoro a proper king by presenting staff of office to him, it should be given to him with a nomenclature of either Sarkin Kawu, Sarkin Shere or Sarkin Dutse Alhaji or Sarkin Koro where his fellow Koro people reside not tampering with Bwari traditional institution that has been in existence for decades.Bwari Chiefdom chiefs and youths feel threatened, disregarded and robbed as this will Instil generational crisis if not fixed now. The demands “We call on the attention of the general public to be in the know of this happenings and to help us plead with the Minister of Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to demarcate the jurisdiction of the two kings or Review their intentions of giving Alh. Ijakoro staff of office as Sarkin Bwari before he throws Bwari into an unending Crisis. “The staff of office can be given to him only after they have given him his jurisdiction to rule over. Since he is Koro, the koro’s should be given a chiefdom for him to govern, which will just go with change of nomenclature as earlier suggested. They should leave our Bwari for us, Bwari is for the Gbagyis and Koro traditions differs from that of the Gbagyis.” It is not clear if these issues were addressed before the elaborate ceremony that held at the weekend. The association said it had written several letters to the government and authorities at various levels stating their misgivings but their cries seem to have fallen on deaf ears. It could not be independently confirmed if the said letters actually got to the appropriate desks.

