…agitations rife due to bad governance –Abaribe

The Senator representing Abia south senatorial zone and Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, yesterday said there was so much agitation in the country because of the system in place.

Abaribe, who chaired the inauguration of ‘Igbonine’, a socio-cultural organisation, said Ndigbo have been reduced to second class citizens despite surviving the horrors of the civil war.

He added that the situation had been made worse by the leadership style of President Mohammadu Buhari.

Stressing that Ndigbo was the glue that binds the country, he said their presence could be noticed in every part of Nigeria “where they build, socialise and help in creating wealth and development of that part of the country”.

