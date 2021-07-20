Agitators to Buhari: Inaugurate NDDC Board to douse PIB tension

A coalition of agitators in Niger-Delta have called on the Federal Government to immediately inaugurate the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to calm frayed nerves in the states making up the Niger Delta due to the way the National Assembly abandoned the region’s interest when it passed the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB.

The agitators under the umbrella of 21st Century Youths for Niger- Delta and Agitators with Conscience, 21st CYNDAC, in a statement said the Niger Delta was “insulted” with the passage of the PIB, noting that the time was right for the President to inaugurate a new NDDC board in the interest of Niger Delta people,

The statement, which was signed by the coalition’s coordinator, Izon Ebi, stressed the need for things to be done in a manner that will douse the tension in the region

Like this: Like Loading...