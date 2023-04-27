AGN asks FG to regulate Nollywood

President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has called on the Federal Government to ramp up its scrutiny of filmmaking operations in the country’s movie industry. Rollas was speaking following allegations of cultural misrepresentation directed toward the film ‘Gang of Lagos‘. ‘Gangs of Lagos’ had come under heated criticism since its April 7 release on the movie streamer Prime Video. The movie narrated the story of a group of friends who had to navigate destiny while growing up on the streets of Lagos.

Despite its positive reviews, it was criticised for its “derogatory” depiction of Lagos and the Eyo Masquerade. The movie spurred talks about the censor board’s lack of regulatory grip on films released via OTT streaming sites. Rollas said the federal government needs to do more in the promotion and regulation of filmmaking in Nigeria. “If the situation remains like this, anything can happen. The Nigerian film industry is evolving and we are all basking in the euphoria of the success,” the he added.

“The structure in [the Nigerian film industry] is really broken and it’s s just all man for himself. What is happening in the movie industry is everywhere. “There are so many other industries in Nigeria that do not regard culture because the owners of the culture themselves are not doing enough to protect it. “The movie industry has stayed long enough that the government needs to sit down and ask the stakeholders what they want and how to make the industry better.”