Agodi Market inferno: Makinde presents N50m relief fund to victims

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Wednesday presented the sum of N50million relief fund to the traders of Araromi Auto Spare Parts Market in Ibadan as a succor to the victims of the last month’s fire incident that occurred at the market.
While presenting the cheque on behalf of the governor, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Bayo Lawal, said the support was in line with the governor’s promise to the victims of the inferno for their losses, stressing that the state government prioritized the welfare of its entire citizenry.
The Commissioner prayed for God’s intervention to put an end to such incidents in the state, charging people in the market and the state at large to be cautious of their handling of electric appliances.
The fire incident at the popular ‘Gate’ Market destroyed multimillion naira worth of goods, which prompted the governor to visit the scene where he promised state’s support to the victims.
Receiving the cheque on behalf of the victims, President, Ibadan Motor Parks Dealer Association, Mr. Moruf Ishola Olanrewaju, appreciated Governor Makinde for fulfilling his promise to the people, adding that the intervention, which was to cushion the effect of the inferno on the affected traders, will get to them all.
In their separate remarks, Chairman, Car Division, Mr. Akeem Adebayo, and the Secretary, Tyre Division, Mr. Rasheed Mustapha, commended Governor Makinde for his continuous efforts in ensuring the people of the state enjoyed the dividends of democracy.

