Agonies of primary school teachers in Niger

Public primary schools in Niger State have not reopened since January following the refusal of teachers to return to the classroom over percentage salary regime and non-payment of their salaries since April last year by state government. DAN IEL ATORI examines the situation

All is not well with public primary school education in Niger State. This is as the teachers are going through difficult times following salary cut and nonpayment of their several arrears of monthly salary since April, last year, by the state government. The teachers have since January 10, embarked on a sit-at-home order and have refused to return to classroom, when schools resumed for second term to protest percentage salary payment and non-payment of their salary arrears since last year. The state wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), which described what its members are going through “as inhuman condition in the hands of Niger State government in the face of the present harsh economic realities in the country, directed members of the union to embark on indefinite strike, and vowed not to return to school until their salary and payment are normalised. Worried by the disruption to academic activities in the school system in the last three months, stakeholders, however, lamented the effects of the teachers’ sit-at-home order as it has continued to deprive the children from going to school, while their peers in private primary school are in school. The union accused the state government of tactically and deliberately applying the pay cut so as to hand off the payment of primary school teachers’ salary, which a source in the union, who did not want his name mentioned, also told New Telegraph is the responsibility of the Local Government Councils. The source explained that since the Federal Government granted autonomy to Local Government Councils, the state government cannot anymore be responsible for the payment of primary school teachers. “Before, when payment of primary school teachers was under the Joint Account, it was easier because by the time the funds got to the joint account it would cover the salaries of all the teachers, without minding the financial strength or challenge of any particular local government council. The Federal Government did it in such a way that more funds were released to LGAs with huge land mass and less population, whereas in Local Government Areas such as Chanchaga and Bida with less land mass but more population were greatly affected by the government’s allocation formula,” the source added. Based on the development, investigations by New Telegraph indicated that teachers in the state primary schools are being paid between 30 and 70 per cent of their salaries, and that the payment of the percentage salary began initially with 70 per cent of the teachers’ salary in April, last year, but it was again slashed to 30 per cent in December 2021. Aggrieved by the payment formula, the state wing of NUT, the umbrella body of all teachers in the state, condemned in strong terms the government action, and expressed dismay over what it described as “continued withholding of salaries and/or payment of salaries of primary school teachers on percentage despite series of appeals to the government against the trend.” The state NUT Chairman, Comrade Akayago Adamu Mohammed bemoaned the suffering teachers in the state, especially those in the rural areas, who are more affected, are facing as a result of the deductions or percentage payment of their salaries. The union said: “We, therefore, urge the state government to reconsider its position on this trend. We resolved to embark on a sit-at-home, and directed all teachers at the local government level to stay away from school pending when the state government would reverse the status quo ante in the payment of salary to all primary school teachers in the state.” The NUT chair, who vowed that the indefinite strike would not be suspended or called off, also added that the sit-at-home would last as long as it takes the government to resolve the problem. But, piqued by the continued closure of primary school education in the state, the state House of Assembly had also waded in and directed the state government to revert to the State- Local Government Joint Accounts and to pay teachers in primary school level across the state in order to enable them to resume work for the schools to reopen. Through their intervention, the Speaker of the House, Hon. Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, while reading the resolutions under Matter of Urgent Public Importance recently brought before the House by Hon. Abdulmalik Madaki, the lawmaker representing Bosso Constituency in the House during plenary, called on the government to address the issue with all urgency it deserved. According to the Speaker, the House resolved that in the failure of the state government to comply with the directives, the House would not approve the budget of the 23 local government Councils in the state. But, while responding to the crisis on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner for Education, Hajia Hannatu Salihu, however, said that deliberationswereongoingbetweenthe NUT and government, with a view to addressing the impasse and returning normalcy to the school system. She said: “We have taken various steps on the lingering issue and I can assure you that very soon we will resolve the face-off so that our children can go back to school. “The state government is doing everything possible within its powers to ensure that it meets some of the teachers’ demands, especially that of percentage salary.” The Commissioner further appealed to the teachers and their umbrella union for understanding, insisting that such challenges are some of the reasons for the attendant educational backwardness of the state; even as she pointed out that the Governor Sani Bello-led administration wanted the best for the children in the state. Despite this, major stakeholders in the state’s education project, especially parents, are worried over the continued shut down of the state’s

public primary school system, and express displeasure over the situation, which according to them, has put their children and the state’s education system at a greater disadvantage. For instance, a parent in Gbazhi area of Bida Local Government Area, Mrs. Habibat Haruna, lamented that “it was clear from all indications that the state government was oblivious to the plight of the masses solely because their wards and children are not attending public schools. She, therefore, described the continued closure of the schools as gross irresponsibility and insensitivity on the part of the government, saying the government should desist from playing politics with or paying lipservice to the education sector. “Our children are not only suffering as they have been denied school for three months now, but they are being left at the mercy of the government’s cruelty. Indeed, something urgent should be done to arrest the situation,” she said. A formerArea Education Officer from Bida, Hajiya Maryam Jibril Gata, who also expressed regrets over the disruption to the children’s education, especially at this formative/foundation level, noted: “The fact that teachers are the least paid in the country’s civil service structure is no longer new; teachers’ remuneration particularly at basic education level, leading to their poor living status is not only very poor, but also condemnable.” She added: “Teachers’ reward, of course, should not only be in heaven as always asserted. As teachers, they need to eat and live well to be mentally stable and alert if they are expected to impart meaningful knowledge on the children and perform optimally. The government should also realise that education is a right and not a privilege, and hence should treat it as such. “This continued lack of political will on the part of the government towards education development should totally be scorned at, and rejected. I hope the government will rise up to its responsibility with a view to restoring sanity back to our school system without further delay by addressing the needs of the teachers in the state.” An educational pundit and a lecturer at the Department of Mathematics Education, Niger State College of Education, Minna, Dr. Manko, however, flayed the closure of the schools for a long period of time, saying it would affect the performance of the students and result in poor quality of education in the state. He, therefore, urged the state government to, as a matter of urgency and importance, look into the issue and resolve them without further delay for the betterment of the pupils and their parents, as well as the development of the state, “One of the major roles of every government is to provide qualitative, affordable and unfettered education for all its citizens irrespective of the socioeconomic background. Thus, he called on both parties (teachers and government) in the crisis bedeviling the state’s education sector, particularly the continued closure of public schools owing to teachers’ strike over non-payment and percentage salary of teachers, to dialogue and resolve the issues amicably in the interest of the little children. Also, the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, however, came down heavily on the state government over the protracted teachers’ strike resulting in nonresumption of public primary schools since January 10, 2022, describing it as “irresponsible and mis-governance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state. Its Publicity Secretary, Suleiman Ahmed Aliyu, told New Telegraph: “The government’s action is irresponsible, mis-governance and an expression of I don’t care attitude by the state governor. “It is even more worrisome when the governor and most of the government officials have their kids or children either studying abroad or attending high flyer private schools in the country. “The governor has become infamous for his administration’s elitist thinking and actions that emasculate the poor masses of the state. We recalled vividly when he said at a graduation of one of the elitist schools in Minna sometime in 2020, that I will fix Minna-Abuja Road so that your parents can come and visit you. “This statement is not only funny, and neither should it be taken lightly, because that road will only be fixed by his administration to enable rich parents to visit their kids in school else it will be left unrepaired. No wonder that Minna-Bida Road is a death trap? “Like the roads across the state are in total disrepair, also public primary schools are now shut down since January while Governor Sani Bello, and his administration has continued to show nonchalance and disdain, is to say the least irresponsible. “Let Governor Abubakar Sani Bello and his party, the APC be reminded that without education, the army of children, who are out of school, is a fertile breeding ground for terrorists, bandits, ritualists and Yahoo-Yahoo Boys.” He, therefore, called for immediate resolution of whatever the issues might be and immediate resumption of public primary school as second term is almost going to an end. Lamenting their agonies, one of the teachers, who identified himself simply as Gulu, described their situation as pathetic, asking what have teachers, especially primary school teachers done to the leaders to deserve this kind of treatment being meted out to them in the state. “What and why are we serving a punishment for an offence we didn’t commit,” he queried, even as another teacher (Musa) wondered why suddenly teachers who taught the so-called politicians and political office holders and at the same time voted for them, became their enemies.” “It is so pathetic to the extent that we have to beg in most situations to feed our families while the government officials and appointees, who are crying out loud that the government lacks enough money to pay teachers or develop education, are seeing everyday building new houses and buying exotic cars.” Also, on his part, a teacher further lamented: “Primary school teachers must not resume back to school in tears. It is either the government paid 100 per cent of our salary in full or the schools remain closed. We know they don’t care about us because their children are not attending public schools with dilapidated structures. “The closure of the schools as a result of the teachers’ strike will cause a huge setback to the children educational development because they won’t in any way meet up with their peers in private schools or other states of the federation since the children in the state are already lagging behind in terms of covering the syllabus.”

