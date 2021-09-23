News

Agony, grief as commuters lament state of Anambra roads

Commuters, transporters and other road users in Anambra State yesterday bemoaned the deplorable state of road network in state, contending that the government has abdicated its responsibility to the masses. They particularly lamented the poor state of Amansea Boundary Road between Awka and Enugu State, which is also known as Gariki Livestock Market, which according to them, has become nightmare for motorists and traders in the area.

The Amansea Boundary, which is not up to three hundred meters has deep potholes and is always flooded with mud water, which makes it difficult for vehicular movement. Reacting, a driver of the Onitsha South Mass Transit, Samson Muoneke, while narrating his ordeal to the reporters, said: “I am always on this road to Enugu and back to Onitsha and I have not seen this type of punishment being meted out to the people by the government.” According to him, it takes them about seven hours to drive across the junction that is not up to 300 meters, saying if someone driving must pass through the road it should be between 5a.m and 6a.m because any time later than that from 7a.m he or she may not get to Enugu before close of work. It was learnt that attempt by the Stanel Oil and Gas Limited to carry out intervention work on the road was allegedly stopped by the Federal Ministry of Works because the company, according to the ministry, did not secure the clearance to do so. However, the Anambra State Government last Saturday commenced remedial work on the Amansea Boundary Junction. According to the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Works, Emeka Ohuoha, the state government got approval from the Federal Government to commence work on the road.

“It was the decision at the last Federal Executive Council meeting that we should commence work on that road and we have started since Saturday and Sunday and we have ordered for over twelve tipper loads of holders to fill the deep gullies,” he said. Livestock traders from the North in the area also lamented that the poor condition of the has greatly affected transportation of their goods to the market as heavy duty long vehicles most often fall or get stocked on the bad road. Malam Isiku Aminu, a cow and goat seller at the market said: “We are tired of complaining about that road. Our drivers now charge us more money for transport fare due to what they go through in order to bring the cows to this market.” He, however, expressed happiness that the state govern-ment has taken the task of putting the road in order.

The Onitsha-Awka -Enugu Expressway was said to have been awarded during the second term flag-off of President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2002 and was first awarded to the Consolidated Construction Company (CCC) before it was re-awarded to the Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) two years ago.

It will be recalled that at a boundary reception along the expressway three weeks ago, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Andy Uba had announced to his supporters that construction work would commence on the road the following day.

This was even as he added that he had already spoken with the Federal Ministry of Works about the state of the road, but as the time of this report the Federal Government is yet to commence work on the Amansea Junction Road. Similarly, Nimo-Neni, Isofia-Nnobi-Awka Etiti Roads are the worse hit, as well as most roads in Awka, the state capital, which have been ruined by deep potholes and gullies that washed away the culverts and concrete drains that were constructed to re-channel flood on the road. At Nnobi Junction, Awka Etiti Isuofia Junction, Ozubulu-Okija Junction it is the same complaints. According to a Police Traffic Officer, who did not want his name in print: “It is a hell controlling traffic here because at some points the vehicles would form three long lanes on both sides with ‘Keke’ operators also trying to find their way out of the traffic at the same time.

