Agony of an amputee ex-cop on verge of eviction

Sunday Ige, 57, an expoliceman who was retrenched after an accident that resulted in a spinal cord injury which led to one of his legs being amputated, is in despair over the Federal Government’s plan to evict him from his apartment in Akure, the Ondo State capital. ADEWALE MOMOH writes on the plight of the ex-cop

No doubt, this is definitely a trying period for a 57-yearold ex-policeman, Sunday Ige, who was retrenched as a corporal from the Nigeria Police Force in 2006 after a ghastly motor accident left him bedridden. Not only was his leg amputated as a result of the accident, but he also suffered a spinal cord injury. Ige’s situation is compounded by the threat to evict him from his Federal Ministry of Housing apartment in Akure, which was allocated to him in 1993, over his inability to offset the cost. The disturbed ex-police officer, on Sunday, showed New Telegraph an eviction letter he received from the Presidency last month. He lamented that he was given a two-week ultimatum to vacate the property, which will expire at the end of this month (April). According to him, the house, located at Shagari Estate, Akure, the Ondo State capital, was allocated to him in 1993, but he was yet to fully offset the N1.250 million, he was asked to pay for the purchase, which expired in 2007. While lamenting his predicament, the ex-corporal said his condition had made it difficult for him to raise the balance, after paying the initial deposit of N125, 000 out of N1.250 million for the purchase of the house from the Federal Ministry of Housing. Ige, who hails from Idoani in Ose Local Council of Ondo State, disclosed that he was enlisted into the Nigeria Police in 1991, adding that he was paid N225,000 in gratuity following his retrenchment, which was occasioned by the accident.

Accident changes ex-corporal’s life

The ex-corporal, who has been bedridden for about 21 years said: “I was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on September 1, 1991, and I passed out from the training school, Iperu in 1992. After the training, I was posted to Ijero-Ekiti in Ekiti State. “In 1993, I was mobilised to the Nigeria Mobile Force, Akure. On January 16, 2001, I was posted for special duty in Lagos and attached to Itire Police Station, where a vehi- cle knocked me down while on duty. “When the accident occurred, I was rushed to General Hospital, Ikeja and I was later moved to a private hospital. When my situation could not be handled at both the general and private hospitals, I was moved to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife. (OAUTH). “At Ife, my leg was amputated. After the operation, it was later discovered that I also suffered a spinal cord injury, which has made movement difficult for me. “I was discharged from OAUTH in November 2001. Then all the medical expenses were over N1 million. The police did not assist me to pay the entire medical bills. I paid with the little I had, as well as with the assistance of my family. My parents died because of the situation.” Ige added that on December 31, 2006, he was retrenched as a corporal from the Police Force while his salary was immediately stopped. “In 2009, the police authorities paid me N225, 000 as my gratuity with my pension pegged at N5, 000 monthly, later it was increased to N8, 000 but with the new minimum wage, I now received N16, 000 as monthly pension. “In 1993, the house was allocated to me. And in 2007, the Federal Housing Authority said that it wanted to dispose of the house at the rate of N1.250 million and we were told to pay 10 per cent first. I picked up interest to buy the house since I have been living there and I paid 10 per cent of the cost. “Since then, I have not been able to raise the balance because of my condition. Just last week, the ministry brought an eviction letter that I should pack out of the house. “If I’m evicted from this house, I have nowhere to go because of my condition. I have no wife because when the accident happened I was yet to get married. I am begging the government and well-meaning individuals to come to my aid. There is nowhere for me to go and there is no way I can raise the money.” Speaking of his father’s ordeal, his son said: “My name is Oluwaseun Ige, I’m his first child and I’m 37-years-old. The incident happened when I was 17 and since then we have been living like this together. “I did my National Diploma in Accountancy at the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti. I could proceed further in my academics because of my dad’s condition and lack of money. “We have been living on God’s mercy. Some family friends also do come to our aid. I also do satellite TV installation for people. “We really seek the support of well-meaning individuals and the government to help us because if we are evicted from this house, we don’t have any other place to go. “My father has been staying in this house for close to 30 years. We just don’t have anywhere to go. “I will like to have a shop for the satellite TV installation I’m doing so that I’ll be able to assist my father. With N500, 000 I can start my own business in that regard.”

Neighbour’s case for injured policeman

A neighbour of Ige’s, Omoyemi Boboye, who described the ex-corporal as a dutiful policeman when he was in service, appealed that all must be done to help him of the situation. “I have known him for many years as far back as when I was still a teenager. He was like a father to us before the incident happened. I even considered him as my second father. “Since he had the accident, he has been at home with no one or anybody to help him. The Federal Government can come out to assist him because when he was in service he dedicated himself entirely to police work. “He had the accident while on duty and the Federal Government has not done anything reasonable to assist him. The government now plans to evict him from his apartment when there is no one to help him. We are pleading with the government and Nigerians to come to his aid. “With the current situation in the country, what he is going through at the moment has been challenging, particularly that he cannot move around to work. I think this is the time for us to reciprocate to him how he served dutifully. “Even asking such a person to vacate his apartment is not fair at all. He needs support as well as encouragement. If he is evicted there is nowhere for him to go. The Federal Government should take a critical look at his condition and situation.”

