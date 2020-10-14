Agric: Bello inaugurates 100 tractors for farmers

Towards his efforts at enhancing agricultural inputs in the state, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State Wednesday flagged off the distribution of 100 tractors to farmers and education materials schools in the 21 local government areas of the state.

The governor, who stressed the need to encourage local farmers towards improving agricultural activities, said the tractors must serve it purpose by ensuring the judicious use of the farming implements.

He said his administration would rather meet the needs of the people and not necessarily waiting for them to ask.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for making agriculture one of his administration’s cardinal principles.

Speaking earlier, the state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barrister Salami Ozigi Deedat, said the basic and fundamental factor of the administration under Governor Bello, was to accelerate the socio-economic development of the state.

Barr. Deedat said the distribution of 100 tractors to all the local government areas is not only unprecedented in the history of Kogi state, but a major revolution in the agricultural sector that has the capacity to guarantee food security of the state.

He equally said that thousands of education and instructional materials will be distributed to schools and pupils in the state for free.

Like this: Like Loading...