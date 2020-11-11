Agric: CBN releases guidelines for private sector scheme

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday unveiled guidelines for its Private sector-led Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme (P-AADS). The apex bank explained that although it had introduced the Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme (AADS) to engage 370,000 youth in agricultural production, in collaboration with state governments, as part of efforts to address the food security and youth unemployment challenges across the country, the P-AADS was also developed to complement AADS by exploring private sector partnership to facilitate more rapid land clearing for production of key agricultural commodities.

It stated that the broad objective of the P-AADS was to “facilitate increased private sector agricultural production of staple foods and industrial raw materials, as well as support food security, job creation and economic diversification.” According to the guidelines, eligible participants under the P-AADS include “Agro-processors of agricultural commodities engaged in backward integration; prime anchors and commodity associations participating under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) with evidence of contiguous land readily available for clearing and cultivation of agricultural commodities and other companies and individuals with evidence of ownership of contiguous land readily available for clearing and cultivation of agricultural commodities.”

To be eligible for the scheme, participants must, according to the regulator, “be existing or new firms engaged in agricultural production with proven capacity and bankable proposal; possess acceptable title for contiguous lands of not less than 20 hectares; have good credit record; be able to provide the required collateral for participation and provide evidence of capacity to cultivate a focal commodity directly or engagement of farmers, including youths as in-growers or out-growers to cultivate on the land after clearing.”

The CBN said that the scheme would be funded from the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), adding that the maximum loan accessible under the P-AADS shall be N2 billion per obligor. It further stated that interest rate under the scheme would be 5.0 per cent p.a. (all inclusive) up to 28th February 2021, but that interest on the facility from 1st March 2021 will be nine per cent p.a. (all inclusive)

