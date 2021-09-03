Business

Agric: Concern over stalled $700m funding for Nigeria, others

Stakeholders in agric sector have stated that the inability of United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to secure $770 million for its operations in 19 countries, including Nigeria, following COVID-19 and global economic meltdown could spell doom for Nigeria’s food system, exacerbating fresh hunger and food price increase. UNWEP added that failure to raise the funds would lead to reduced rations for people in need, especially those driven into hunger by conflict. Reacting to the development, the Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Lagos chapter, Dr. Femi Oke, in a chat with New Telegraph, pointed out that definitely the lack of securing the much-needed funds would further raise the hunger level, food crisis in Nigeria and other parts of West and Central African regions.

Oke said that COVID-19 could have played a major role in the quest for the $770 million international support funding to tackle hunger in crisis prone areas, including Nigeria, which is facing insecurity in its agricultural space. According to him, lack of funding by WEP and other international donors will spell doom for Nigeria’s agriculture, with straits expected to be exponential with rising cost of food.

The AFAN chairman bemoaned the worsening insecurity in the country, especially in the agric sector. He noted that UNWEP believed that millions of families in these identified 19 regions were going hungry and desperate by the day as food prices skyrocket, stoking a widening hunger emergency in a region engulfed by conflict and the socio-economic fallout of COVID- 19. Indeed, he observed that in Nigeria today, the providence of many families eating three square meals daily was now a mirage and a puzzle as many families are currently groaning under the burden of continuous rise in food prices.

Consequently, Oke explained that this increase was largely caused by long time border closure, COVID-19 containment measures, insecurity, flood, grain and fertiliser scarcity, high demand and low production. However, he explained that this had resulted in hunger, poverty, austerity, starvation and poor standard of living among Nigerian populace.

Oke said: “We are in September now and the United Nations World Food Programme had reported that it was in need of $770 million for its operations in 19 countries in the region, including Nigeria, considering June-August, lean season – the period when food is scarce before the next harvest, to address food shortages and hunger globally. “I will say that WEP not securing this support funding would be a doom for Nigeria’s agricultural sector and that of other remaining 18 countries in terms of food shortages and hunger. “At present, Nigeria’s economy needs global funding support because of the adverse effects of COVID-19 on our socio-economic landscape.”

Indeed, a report by United Nations World Food Programme had expressed concern over the increasing hunger in Nigeria and other parts of West and Central African regions. According to the report, millions of families in these regions are growing more hungry and desperate by the day as food prices skyrocket, stoking a widening hunger emergency in a region engulfed by conflict and the socioeconomic fallout from COVID-19.

The UN body observed that over 31 million people in the region were expected to be food insecure and unable to feed themselves during the coming June-August lean season – the period when food is scarce before the next harvest. WFP plans to assist nearly 18 million people in West and Central Africa this year, with 68 per cent of that number being in crisis and emergency response situations. WFP needs $770 million in the next six months for its operations in 19 countries in the region. Failure to raise funds would spell reduced rations for people in need, especially those driven into hunger by conflict. “In West Africa, conflict is already driving hunger and misery.

The relentless rise in prices acts as a misery multiplier, driving millions deeper into hunger and desperation. Even when food is available, families simply cannot afford it, and soaring prices are pushing a basic meal beyond the reach of millions of poor families who were already struggling to get by,” said Chris Nikoi, WFP’s Regional Director for West Africa.

