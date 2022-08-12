Business

Agric expert proffers solution to achieving zero hunger by 2030

Checking the place of Nigeria on the scale of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of zero hunger by 2030 becomes imperative as experts have continued to issue strong warnings on the likelihood of hunger related socio- economic crises across the country. Besides COVID’19, the ugly situation has been further exacerbated by the Russia/Ukarine war, which has exposed the level of the country’s overdependence on food importation.

The Executive Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services (NAERLS), Federal Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in Kaduna State, Professor Emmanuel Ikani, in an interview with New Telegraph, went down memory lane of how Nigeria got the title “Giant of Africa”, neglect of the National Center for Agricultural Mechanisation (NCAM) and how Nigeria has derailed off the track of food sufficiency.

Ikani explained that from inception of the country’s Independence in 1960 till date, government and the promoters of agriculture have not done the right rather they had been promoting farming in place of agriculture. According to him, “from 1960 till date, we have never really done agriculture in the right sense of the word, what we have only been doing is farming. For one, the fact that over 70 per cent of our adult work force are engaged in agriculture is a sign that we are doing farming and not real agriculture, because it should not be more than 10 per cent of the adult population range that should be engaged in agriculture.

Continuing, he said, “If you take the statistics of the tools employed in our farming space, you’ll discover that over 80 per cent is made up of cutlasses and hoes despite the huge amount of money that has been expended in acquiring machinery like tractors, combined harvesters and other machines for logistics and processing from Europe and America. If you go to any part of this country where farming is done, the tools of our farmers are mostly cutlasses and hoes.” The NAERLS boss stated that agriculture is about science, it is about technology, about skills, expertise and knowledge.

He said: “Modern agriculture is knowledge driven. The actors in the field right now in Nigeria don’t have the skills and the knowledge and that is why they are still engaging with cutlasses and hoes.” On what can be done to change the narrative, the Executive Director said, “I strongly believe that if we must fix our agriculture to strengthen food security by having enough to eat and to export as well as to generate and create employment, we must begin to do things differently.

Ikani noted: “To fix the agriculture sector in Nigeria, one area I think we should look into is mechanisation and when I am talking about mechanisation, I am not talking about going to Europe or America to import combined harvesters, tractors and other heavy machinery. The actors in the field are not skillful, they cannot manage such equipment which makes farm machinery end up being abandoned and lying waste across the states. “It has happened before during the days of our Agricultural Development Programme or ADP, as generally known, many combined harvesters and other machinery were abandoned because the farmers didn’t have the skill to use and maintain them.”

 

